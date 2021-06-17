Karachi destroyed through a plot

KARACHI: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday observed that a major conspiracy had been hatched against the people of Karachi and the city had been systematically destroyed.

Hearing applications on the lack of computerization of revenue data in the province and violations of public parks in Karachi, a three-member SC bench, chaired by Justice Gulzar Ahmed, directed the Revenue Board to take over all government lands traversed throughout the province and to restore the lands to their original position within three months. The court also instructed the Revenue Board to complete the computerization of revenue data.

The court asked the former member of the Revenue Board why the land registry has not yet been computerized despite court orders three years ago. He submitted that the entire Sindh land record was computerized except Thatta district. He asked for another two months to complete the training. The court instructed the member of the Revenue Board to submit a detailed report on the computerization of the minutes along with an affidavit, within three months noting that no further time would be given. Stoli noted that thousands of land disputes were pending before the courts. He noted that the revenue department has become the most corrupt department and government lands were being divided as if the head of the revenue departments was a king and Mukhtiarkars to act as Viziers and freely manipulate land registers.

Expressing surprise at the non-verification of thousands of hectares in Karachi and other parts of Sindh, the court noted that land transactions were taking place under the archaic Na class as it helps the revenue department raise billions of rupees. The court asked the member of the Revenue Board why the survey of Karaçi, Jamshoro and Kirthar was not conducted and when it would end.

The court questioned the existence of any Karachi master plan, noting that KDA and KMC did not place the master plan before the court despite repeated instructions. The court noted that the revenue department failed to take action against the illegal violations as several high-rise buildings were built on the Malir River bed and warned the Board of Senior Revenue Members of austerity measures if the orders were not enforced. The court called the revenue department report an eye-opener and noted that all government land from Karachi to Nooriabad had been violated. The court directed the revenue department to take all government lands from the interventions and to demolish all the unauthorized constructions there. Stoli noted that the Board of Senior Revenue Members has claimed that the land registry has been computerized, but there is a difference between computerized data and the BoR and despite the fact that the manual income register has been placed before the courts.

Additional Attorney General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa submitted that the first phase of computerization of the revenue record was completed and the second phase will be completed by June 2022. The court noted that the Balochistan government should work on resolving the land as some mining disputes have born because of her. Attorney General Balochistan stated that 80 percent of land records are computerized in four districts, viz. Gwadar, Quettta, Jafferabad and Pishin and the land settlement process has been initiated. Regarding the land settlement, AG stated that it was in process and will be completed in the shortest possible time.

The court instructed Commissioner Karachi to demolish the Nasla Tower high-rise building in Shahrah-e-Faisal near the Sindhi Muslim Housing Association. The court noted that 341 square yards had been illegally given to the builder by reducing the width of the service road and the builder attorney failed to secure additional land lease rights. The court also instructed the railway lawyer to file a statement regarding the lands of the departments in Karachi. The court noted that 1,000 square-yard bungalows were built on the railway land sanctioned for the Gillani railway station. The court reserved its order on the issue of construction of underpasses and bridges in different parts of the city for the smooth operation of Karachi Regional Railways after hearing DG FWO, secretary of railways and AG Sindh on the revised design of underpasses and bridges erected.

With regard to applications for intervention in public parks in Karachi, the Supreme Court instructed the KMC to demolish unauthorized constructions and register cases against officials involved in their allocations. The court noted that 80pc of KMC employees were not performing their duties and the department performance was exposed to the recent monsoon rains. The court noted that the cleanliness situation of North Nazimabad was worse than Katchi Abadis. The court asked the KMC administrator to hire competent staff and get rid of those who use the department for personal businesses.

The court noted that over 36,000 comfort zones had been breached in the city while the city’s sewer system had collapsed. The court noted that a plot had been hatched against the citizens of Karachi and the city had been destroyed. During the hearing of the request for the allocation of comfort plots in Clifton, the court noted that DG KDA has established a presentation plan of Clifton including the details of the comfort plots. The court noted that on the Clifton ST-4 plot, Ziauddin Hospital was operational and the South City Hospital was operational on the comfort plot on the ST-1 plot, Block 3 Clifton, which could not be used for private commercial purposes. The court issued notices to both hospital owners. The court noted that public parks were converted into commercial use and directed DG KDA to restore all such comfort parcels. The court noted that the prime minister has no right to give the plot convenience for commercial purposes. The court instructed DG KDA and an NGO to submit a comprehensive report on the plots of facilities granted to private individuals in Clifton and other parts of Karachi.

Regarding the demolition work at the Aladin Parks and Pavilion End Club stores, the court instructed Commissioner Karachi and KMC to complete the demolition within a week and submit the compliance report. The court also ordered that the lease of Aladin Park for the establishment of an amusement park not be put up for auction. In the K-IV project, the WAPDA chairman stated that he has completed his applicable project and the project will be completed within 22 months. He sought the guidance of the SC to the federal and provincial governments on clearing the right of way and the flow of funds, so that the project could be completed on time. AG and AG Sindh submitted the required insurances.

In a request on the violation of educational institutions and hospital lands in Jacobabad ostensibly by influential PPPP leaders including CM advisor Aijaz Jakhrani and MPA Aslam Abro, the court directed commissioners Larkana and DC Jacobabad to ensure that public property is used only for goals and submit compliance report. Jacobabad DC stated that the hotel built on the land of the educational institution was being demolished. The court also approved the AGP’s request to submit a plan to accommodate the Gujjar and Orangi drainage families.