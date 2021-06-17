More violence was feared in Afghanistan







ISLAMABAD: There is a hidden fear of more violence following the withdrawal of US and NATO forces from the country, at a time when the South Asian region is in transit at a critical juncture, with a fervent hope that peace will return. in Afghanistan. To address these issues, a dialogue was organized by the Regional Peace Institute (RPI), to ensure that at such times that sound and pragmatic voices should speak with an open, insensitive and sincere mind to give their opinion on ongoing developments to address the challenges. Against this background, a Track-II platform was provided for these voices to speak on a number of issues that are integral to the cause of bringing peace and development to Afghanistan and the region as a whole. The first round of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Track-II Dialogue was held in Islamabad on June 14-15. Delegates from Afghanistan, Doha and Pakistan, made up of representatives from a variety of backgrounds took part in the dialogue. They included, from Afghanistan, Sayed Hamed Gailani, Mirwais Yasini, Dr. Ghairat Bahir, former ambassadors to Pakistan Dr Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal and Janan Mosazai, cleric Abdul Salam Abid, journalist Said Lotfullah Najafizada, Hassina Syed, Sahraa Karimi and Hasiba Efat. From Pakistan, Ambassadors Riaz Mohammad Khan, Jalil Abbas Jilani, Aziz Ahmed Khan, Ayaz Wazir, Mohammad Sadiq, Fauzia Nasreen, Riffat Masood and Tasnim Aslam participated in the dialogue. Others who attended also included former Foreign Minister and MP Hina Rabbani Khar, MPs Andleeb Abbas, Shandana Gulzar Khan and Nafisa Khattak, activist Sarwar Bari, economists Abid Suleri and Vaqar Ahmed and Javed Hasan. Held under the umbrella theme of Future Openness – Peace, Partnership, Progress, four working sessions were held to discuss critical challenges including the Dynamics of the Peace Process – Hopes and Obstacles, The Center for the Role of Women in the Future of Afghanistan Involvement for society growth and sustainability, the paradigm after withdrawal Formation of economic partnerships for sustainable progress and parliamentary cooperation – Strengthening democracy and strengthening bilateral relations. The dialogue was formally inaugurated by Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mohammad Qureshi on June 14 who spoke candidly about the dire need for peace by creating consensus among all actors in Afghanistan so that peace could return to the war-torn country.



