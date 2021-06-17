Connect with us

International

USF, four other schools in Florida earn top rankings worldwide for patents

Published

20 seconds ago

on

By

 


The University of Florida and the University of South Florida rank among the top 15 schools in the world that were awarded U.S. service patents last year, according to a new report.

The University of Florida is ranked No. 11 with 140 patents granted and USF came out in Nr. 15 with 123 patents a record number for the school.

The report was released Tuesday by the National Academy of Inventors and the Intellectual Property Owners Association. Wasshte based on data from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Three other schools in Florida also appeared in the top 100. The International University of Florida ranks No. 42 with 60 patents, the University of Central Florida ranks at No. 60 with 46 patents and Florida State University is ranked No. 84 to 35 patents.

These five Florida universities are conducting groundbreaking groundbreaking research that affects not only Florida but the entire world, said Alan Levine, Chairman of the Board of Governors Academic Committee and Research Excellence in a press release from the University System State. We are extremely proud of the innovative work our universities are doing to improve the human condition and contribute to economic expansion. We are truly leading the nation.

At the top of the list was the California State University system with 597 patents granted last year on its 11 campuses and multiple research centers, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with 383 patents and Stanford University with 229.

The process of granting a patent takes several years and does not count for patents related to COVID-19 research over the past year or so, a time when labs never close, said Michael Bloom, associate vice president for corporate partnerships and innovation in the USF.

Bloom said the record number of patents is a testament to the university culture of promoting innovation and breaking the ivory tower stereotype in academia. While many universities have a published or missing ideology about the mandate and promotion processes, Bloom said the USF has also included factors such as the creation of startups, patents and other applicable uses of scholarships in their process.

At the USF, patents granted over the past year include a method of diagnosing and treating endometriosis, a new substance to fight drug-resistant bacteria, and a system that converts human wastewater into nutrients, energy, and clean water.

Our goal at the university is to engage the urban metropolitan region around us, Bloom said. Universities, he said, could be the economic engines of cities.

Jim OConnell, assistant vice president and head of UF Innovate, said areas like Silicon Valley and Boston, known for innovation, are run primarily by their universities. He believes universities in Florida can do the same for the state.

But the number of patents granted to a university, he said, is not the best measure of university contributions.

The real question is what do you do with it, OConnell said. It’s great that you do these things, but if the parent just sits on the shelf and is never commercialized, it does not even serve the basic function of a patent.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: