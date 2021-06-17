The University of Florida and the University of South Florida rank among the top 15 schools in the world that were awarded U.S. service patents last year, according to a new report.

The University of Florida is ranked No. 11 with 140 patents granted and USF came out in Nr. 15 with 123 patents a record number for the school.

The report was released Tuesday by the National Academy of Inventors and the Intellectual Property Owners Association. Wasshte based on data from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Three other schools in Florida also appeared in the top 100. The International University of Florida ranks No. 42 with 60 patents, the University of Central Florida ranks at No. 60 with 46 patents and Florida State University is ranked No. 84 to 35 patents.

These five Florida universities are conducting groundbreaking groundbreaking research that affects not only Florida but the entire world, said Alan Levine, Chairman of the Board of Governors Academic Committee and Research Excellence in a press release from the University System State. We are extremely proud of the innovative work our universities are doing to improve the human condition and contribute to economic expansion. We are truly leading the nation.

At the top of the list was the California State University system with 597 patents granted last year on its 11 campuses and multiple research centers, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with 383 patents and Stanford University with 229.

The process of granting a patent takes several years and does not count for patents related to COVID-19 research over the past year or so, a time when labs never close, said Michael Bloom, associate vice president for corporate partnerships and innovation in the USF.

Bloom said the record number of patents is a testament to the university culture of promoting innovation and breaking the ivory tower stereotype in academia. While many universities have a published or missing ideology about the mandate and promotion processes, Bloom said the USF has also included factors such as the creation of startups, patents and other applicable uses of scholarships in their process.

At the USF, patents granted over the past year include a method of diagnosing and treating endometriosis, a new substance to fight drug-resistant bacteria, and a system that converts human wastewater into nutrients, energy, and clean water.

Our goal at the university is to engage the urban metropolitan region around us, Bloom said. Universities, he said, could be the economic engines of cities.

Jim OConnell, assistant vice president and head of UF Innovate, said areas like Silicon Valley and Boston, known for innovation, are run primarily by their universities. He believes universities in Florida can do the same for the state.

But the number of patents granted to a university, he said, is not the best measure of university contributions.

The real question is what do you do with it, OConnell said. It’s great that you do these things, but if the parent just sits on the shelf and is never commercialized, it does not even serve the basic function of a patent.