Government of Canada Supports Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport with New Funding





June 16, 2021 OTTAWA Transport Canada Help airports mitigate the financial impact of the pandemic COVID-19 is part of the Government of Canada’s strategy to ensure that Canada’s air transportation system provides Canadians with affordable choices, connections and air travel. The world leading network of airports in Canada has been put under considerable financial burden as a result of the dramatic decline in passenger travel resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Investments in airport infrastructure are essential to maintain safety, security and connectivity for passengers, airport staff and surrounding communities. Today, the Minister of Transportation, the Honorable Omar Alghabra, together with the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honorable Catherine McKenna, and the Member of Parliament for Ottawa South, the Honorable David McGuinty, announced new funding to assist the Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier Airport intErnAtionAl recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and support ongoing air services and important airport transport infrastructure projects. The Government of Canada is providing the Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport Authority with $ 6.4 million from the Canada Airport Transportation Critical Infrastructure Program for the construction of a light rail transit station (LRT) at the airport. The government also remains committed to working with Ottawa Airport to ensure that this important project is seen to completion. The airport LRT station will be a three-story erected structure connecting the airport terminal at the northern end of Level 3 to the LRT station platform. The station will provide fully accessible connections for all LRT users traveling to and from Ottawa Airport. The construction of the station is underway and is expected to be completed in the summer of 2022. In addition to funding for LRT station, the Government of Canada is also providing the Airport Authority with $ 5,690,000 from the Canada Airport Transport Assistance Fund to help the airport maintain ongoing airport operations and essential air services for residents and workers in Region K Capital and surrounding communities.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos