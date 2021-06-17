China, Russia unveil map for international lunar base

HELSINKI Russia and China unveiled a roadmap for a Joint International Lunar Research Station on Wednesday to guide project co-operation and development.

Chinese and Russian space officials unveiled the plans on June 16 at the Global Exploration Space (GLEX) conference in St. Petersburg, Russia, stating that the ILRS has taken the interest of a number of countries and organizations.

ILRS is planned to be developed simultaneously but separately with the United States lunar research program Artemis.

Wu Yanhua, vice president of the National Space Administration of China (CNSA), introduced the objectives of science, facilities and transportation, lunar surface infrastructure, development stages and cooperation frameworks for entrepreneurship.

The first phase of the ILRS, marked as discovery, involves data collection and verification of high-precision landings over the years 2021-25 with Chinese missions Change-4, -6 and -7, Russias Luna 25, 26 and 27 and possible missions of partners.

The second phase of construction consists of two phases (2026-30, 2031-35). The first includes technology verifications, sample return, mass shipment of cargo and the start of joint operations. Planned missions are Change-8 and Luna 28 and possible international contributions.

The second phase seeks to complete on-site and surface infrastructure for energy, communications, in-situ resource use and other technologies. Missions named ILRS-1 to 5 would focus respectively on energy and communication, research and development facilities, on-site resource use, general technologies and astronomy skills. Russian super heavy lifting vehicles are lined up to launch missions.

The final phase of operation beyond 2036 would see the start of crew landings.CNSA published laterEnglishand Chinese versions of the guide on its websites as Roscomcos shared a presentationvideo on Twitter.

The spacecraft featured in the video include relay orbits and satellites, descent and ascent vehicles, surface power and communications infrastructure, jumping robots and intelligent mini-rovers.

The location of ILRS is yet to be determined. Possible destinations listed in the presentation were Aristark and Marius Hills crater on the northwest side of the moon and Amundsen crater near the south pole.

Sergei Saveliev, Deputy Director General for International Cooperation for Roscosmos, said it was difficult to overestimate the scientific significance of the project.

Russia and China sign a memorandum of understanding at ILRS in March. International partners were openly invited on the outskirts of the Scientific and Technical Subcommittee of the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Use of Space (COPUOS) 23 April.

China and Russia presented five areas of cooperation in which future partners can cooperate. Wu said the parties hoped to produce a legal document detailing ILRS principles before the end of the year.

Saveliev and Wu stated that discussions had taken place with France’s European Space Agency and CNES, while Thailand, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had expressed interest in the project. Wu noted however that the discussions were at a very early stage.

Development follows Brazil becoming 12th Nation to join the Artemis Accords, the US-led effort to set standards of conduct for space exploration.

About Marco Aliberti, a resident member of the European Institute of Spatial Policy in Austria, told SpaceNews that the development of ILRS signals the progressive division of the international spatial community around two controversial and potentially conflicting avenues for future lunar exploration activities.

To be sure, like the Artemis program, the basic lunar project conceived by China and Russia has been deliberately opened to international partners at all levels. And even if U.S.-led participation in Artemis in itself would not preclude a possible participation in ILRS, the reality is that the two projects largely mutually exclude each other in terms of partnership configurations.

Claiming international lunar exploration efforts could generate some potentially beneficial effects from a scientific, technological and industrial perspective, says Aliberti. At the same time, it will indirectly produce detrimental effects of proliferation in current international efforts towards a more cooperative spatial environment and ultimately undermine international security and strategic stability, both in space and here on Earth.

ILRS is in its early stages, with many advantages and other challenges ahead. Wu also noted that the presentation was a version of the guide.

Asked when Chinese citizens would first walk on the moon, Wu stated that the focus was on the Chinese Space Station after the recent launch of the Tianhe module and declined to give a date. The Shenzhou-12 crew mission is expected to depart for Tianhe from Jiuquan at 9:22 p.m., June 16.