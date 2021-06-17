dpa international







Connected to space •

China launches first astronaut crew to space station pragmatic summit •

Biden and Putin test the waters in Geneva, promise to return the envoys Work law •

Greek parliament backs labor reforms despite widespread protests Russian dissidents •

Navalny in jail because he ‘ignored’ the laws, says Vladimir Putin CureVac •

CureVac coronavirus vaccine candidate fails to meet efficacy target F1 •

Mercedes wants to forget the Baku debacle and return to France Josep Borrell •

EU-Russia relations likely to deteriorate further, top EU diplomat says Euro 2020 •

Italy’s first impressive team in Euro knockouts 3-0 against Switzerland the captain leaves •

Captain Sergio Ramos to leave Real Madrid after 16 years



Press release •

China Matters Characterizes the Country’s First National Wetland Press release •

CAPEX.com raises $ 21 million in new round of funding Press release •

How the Federal Republic of Germany formed its image again in documents / documents. Politics and Art, opens on June 18, 2021 at the Historisches Deutsches Museum Press release •

Fiorito refreshes summer: Dutch lemon liqueur boosts limoncello momentum by renewing category Press release •

ForwardPMX Expands Agency Consulting Solutions and Appoints Femi Taiwo as New Consulting Chief for Europe Press release •

Mindtree among UK leading companies in customer satisfaction according to IT resource study 2021 Press release •

China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation Accelerates Construction of Industrial Chains Press release •

Norgine BV enters into exclusive distribution agreement for the commercialization of PLENVU in China with Beijing Podconley Technology Farm & Development Co., Ltd. Press release •

ecoRobotix raises $ 14.7 million in recent C Series funding Press release •

DEBIOPHARM AND UBIX TERAPEUTICS RESEARCH RESEARCH TO DEVELOP A NEW ANTI-CANCER MODALITY – ANTIBODY CONJUNGATES Press release •

Pandemic bills wipe more than double, the Atradius survey reveals Press release •

Letter from Davidson Kempner to the Qiagen Supervisory Board Press release •

International Children’s News Office Starts at UEFA EURO 2020 Press release •

Vungle Enters Definitive Deal to Acquire JetFuel, a Market Impact Platform Press release •

Avital increases aviation security Press release •

Francesco Vanni d’Archirafi is appointed the new Chairman of the Euroclear Group

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos