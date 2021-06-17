India Gives $ 100 Million Sri Lankan Credit Line for Solar Energy Projects





India has provided a $ 100 million credit line to Sri Lanka to help the island nation finance various projects in the solar energy sector and ensure that energy requirements for 70 per cent of the country are met by renewable energy sources by in 2030. An agreement signed between the Sri Lankan government and the Export-Import Bank of India was exchanged by the High Commissioner of India with Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay and Secretary of the Treasury SR Attygalle in the presence of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday. Read also: Adani Ports to develop West Container Terminal at Colombo Port A glorious new chapter in the multifaceted partnership between India and SriLanka! An agreement to extend the $ 100 million Credit Line for #lka for solar energy projects was exchanged today in the presence of Honorable President HE @GotabayaR @MFA_SriLanka @ PresRajapaksa, the Sri Lankan Indian High Commission said in a tweet. This $ 100 million LOC will help fund various projects in Sri Lanka’s solar energy sector, including those announced during the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Founding Conference held in March 2018, such as solar photo systems -voltaic solar for household and government buildings, the High Commission said in a statement. President Rajapaksa and the High Commissioner of India discussed the striking similarity in the national targets outlined by India and Sri Lanka regarding solar energy, she said. India becomes the first country to partner with Sri Lanka in meeting the Sri Lankan President’s vision to ensure that 70 per cent of Sri Lankan national energy requirements are met by renewable energy sources by 2030, as reiterated during his at the recent conclusion of the Investment Forum in Sri Lanka, the statement said. Framework Agreement A total of 89 countries, including Sri Lanka, have signed the ISA Framework Agreement, which was launched jointly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former French President Francois Hollande to bring the countries together to promote large-scale deployment of solar energy. and overcome challenges related to technology, finance and capacity. The common vision of our countries in the renewable energy sector reflects our common national priorities and the convergence of approaches to sustainable development. Strengthening cooperation in this vital sector will help boost our overall energy partnership and contribute to our global efforts to tackle climate change and reduce emissions, the statement said. Over the past 7 years, solar power generation in India has grown significantly to reach 34.6 GW in 2021 from around 2.6 GW in March 2014. India’s National Solar Mission aims to further increase it to 100 GW and beyond. Later, President Rajapaksa said in a statement, Sri Lanka is going green and we are working hard to achieve that. Today, we formalized the $ 100 M / b Credit Line Agreement with Sri Lanka and the Export and Import Bank of India. Steadily, they were approaching the goal of 70 percent renewable energy by 2030. This would facilitate measures taken to increase the contribution of renewable energy sources to the national energy grid, officials here said. A key government plan is to generate solar energy by contributing to government buildings, places of worship, and low-income families. Steps will also be taken to provide equipment to store solar energy in batteries for low-income households unable to access the national power grid.

