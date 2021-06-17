Australia further limits AstraZeneca vaccine on clotting concerns





Sydney (AFP) Australia recommended that the AstraZeneca Covid-19 strike not be given to people under 60 on Thursday, a new blow to the country’s spread of glacial vaccines. Health Minister Greg Hunt said concerns about possible links to blood clots mean Pfizer was now the “favorite vaccine” for anyone under 60. Australian authorities had already limited the AstraZeneca strike to those over 50 in April, as several cases of severe blood clots were associated with it. Thursday’s further restraint came after a 52-year-old woman died from a blood clot after receiving the stroke. Hunt acknowledged that the move would “challenge” the spread of vaccines already blocked in the country, which has seen only three percent of its 25 million population fully inoculated so far. Faced with growing public concern about the slow rate of strikes, the Conservative government also announced Thursday that a senior army officer, Lieutenant General John Frewen, will direct the spread of federal vaccines, now called Operation Shield vaccines “. The move is likely to have a marginal impact, as responsibility for inoculations has fallen largely to Australian states. Australia has invested heavily in the AstraZeneca vaccine, developing a facility to produce 50 million doses domestically. Purchases of other photographs have been more limited and have faced numerous delays, forcing the government to abandon its goal of vaccinating all adults by September this year. Australia has only a few broadcast cases instead of Covid-19 and has closed its borders to everyone except a large number of foreign travelers. These measures are likely to stay in place until a large percentage of adults are vaccinated, but in the meantime the virus has jumped continuously from hotel quarantine facilities in the community, causing costly blockages and restrictions. Melbourne emerged from its fourth blockade last week and Sydney is now on high alert after a set of three cases emerged involving a foreign crew ship driver. Several places around the famous Bondi beach have been labeled as possible spots of the virus, with anyone visiting being told to get tested and stay home for two weeks. 2021 AFP

