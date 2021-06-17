Duck mama crosses busy road with ducklings in Brooklyn, people stop traffic to help. View | Trending





Some videos, which are now gathering all the love on social media, show something incredibly sweet. Chances are that after seeing them, you may find your heart filled with a vague warm feeling. The videos include a mama duck, her little ducklings, a bagel shop and travelers on a busy street in Brooklyn. Distributed by writer and TV producer Doug Gordon in a series of tweets, the videos are incredible to watch. A scene in real life Make Way For Ducklings just unfolded in Brooklyn with this duck mom and her babies trying to cross 5th Ave. Many people helped stop the traffic to get them safely down the road. But it gets better, he wrote as he shared the first video. While responding to his post with the second video he added, mama ducks and her ducklings then went to Bagel World. Not a word about what they ordered. View posts: However, this is not where the story ends. He also shared another video with the caption, After a few minutes the ducks came out and one of the Bagel World employees helped lure them to the opposite border with some bread crumbs. They are on their way to Route 4, hopefully to Prospect Park. In a concluding tweet he added, the Ducks arrived at Prospect Park! Out for a walk and I heard someone talking about ducks. I stopped to ask about them. He accompanied them to the park and they went to the forest. Happy ending! Check out tweets: UPDATE: Ducks Arrive at Prospect Park! Out for a walk and I heard someone talking about ducks. I stopped to ask about them. He accompanied them to the park and they went to the forest. Happy ending! – Doug Gordon (@BrooklynSpoke) June 14, 2021 Since its release, his tweets have garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. People were happy that mama duck and her ducklings were able to safely cross such a busy road. They also applauded the good Samaritans who helped. What are your thoughts on mama duck videos and her ducks? Similar stories







