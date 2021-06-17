Duterte says running for Vice President is a good idea

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said running for vice president next year is “a good idea”, his strongest comments still indicating he may seek to stay in a senior leadership position after his one-year term ends.

“There are a lot of people pushing me to run for vice president,” Duterte, 76, said in a speech Wednesday. “It’s a good idea I think, especially if we’re talking about the drug problem.”

Still, Duterte said the vice is “just a flower there until the others dry up”. He also said he would “wish a good rest after a grueling term” – echoing his comments last week that he is eager to retire after his presidency.

Under Philippine law, a president can only be elected for a six-year term.

Pacquiao It comes out as an Obstacle for him The Dutertes Descendant Plans

Duterte PDP-Laban political party last month passed one resolution urging Duterte to run for vice president, a move that could boost the chances of his favored presidential candidate in the 2022 election. Analysts say it could be a way for him to remain in power and immune to criminal charges after his presidency.

Such a move would run counter to the constitution’s intended limits on a president’s term if he continues with his candidacy for vice president, said Dan Gatmaytan, who gives constitutional law to the University of the Philippines.

“I would argue that Duterte’s candidacy would constitute an indirect circumvention of the constitution, the types of which were blocked by the Supreme Court in previous cases,” Gatmaytan said.

Duterte spokesman Harry Roque, however, said last week that “there is absolutely no ban on a president running for vice president”.

Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter Sara Duterte in 2018. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Possible bets

Still, Duterte said he would not run if House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez stays in office, saying that in 2019 he promised to support the legislature.

Duterte’s daughter Sara Duterte, who is mayor of Davao City, was in public top the choice to follow him, according to a survey by Pulse Asia Research Inc. with 2,400 adults in the last quarter. Duterte ka opposed the idea of ​​his daughter succeeding him, saying the presidency is not for women.

In an ABS-CBN report On Wednesday, Sara Duterte said she would never run alongside her father, adding that she was being asked by her allies to “review” her plans for the 2022 presidential election.

Other possible The candidates are boxer and Senator Manny Pacquiao, Duterte’s assistant Senator Christopher “Bong” Go and Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. – the only son of the former Philippine dictator.

Vice President Leni Robredo has said she is open to being the opposition presidential candidate next year.

Duterte’s comment comes as the International Criminal Court prosecutor sought authorization to open one investigation into the Philippine government ‘s deadly crackdown on drug crime. A preliminary investigation launched in February 2018 determined that there is a reasonable basis to believe that the “crime against humanity of murder” was committed in the Philippines between 1 July 2016 and 16 March 2019, the date the country withdrew from court.

Duterte has consistently defended the actions of the government.

– With the help of Clarissa Batino

