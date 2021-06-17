UK student quarter attends schools where air pollution is above the WHO border | Air pollution

Millions of British children attend schools where air pollution is worse than the World Health Organization border, activists have said.

An analysis found that more than a quarter of schools, from kindergartens to sixth-grade colleges, were in places with high levels of small particle pollution. That means about 3.4 million children are learning in an unhealthy environment, he said Global Action Plan (Gap), the charity that lies behind the research that was released on Clean Air Day on Thursday.

Small particles of pollution, called PM2.5, are especially dangerous as they not only damage the lungs, but can pass into the bloodstream and affect many other parts of the body. Developing bodies are particularly vulnerable, and polluted air has already been linked to an increase in asthma, overweight and mental disorders in children.

Schools should be safe places to learn, not places where students are at risk of health risks, said Dr Maria Neira, director at the World Health Organization. These figures are undoubtedly very high and harm the health of children. There is no safe level of air pollution, and if we care about our children and their future, the limits of air pollution should reflect WHO guidelines.

One second report by experts at the University of Manchester also highlighted the risk to children’s health from air pollution, which he said has recently been linked to increased cognitive impairment, including ADHD.

Prof. Martie Van Tongeren said urgent action was needed to reduce pollution to prevent cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases in young people: Children face a significantly higher risk of neurological impacts from air pollutants. These can be transferred to the bloodstream in the lungs and travel to other parts of the body, including the brain, or they can travel directly to the brain through the olfactory nerve in the nose.

The highest number of polluted schools identified in the Gap analysis are in the populated regions of London and the South East. But there are polluted schools across the country, with nearly 300 in Manchester in postcodes M1 to M9 and in Portsmouth postcode PO1 to PO9. There are also more than 200 such schools in the first nine codes of Leicester and Ipswich.

The analysis combined 2019 data from air quality company EarthSense with school locations in England, Scotland and Wales. Air pollution fell during the Covid-19 blockages but is expected to occur mostly return to previous levels.

The research found that almost 8,000 schools are in locations above the WHO average annual limit for PM2.5 of 10 g / m3, the legal limit in the UK is 25 g / m3. In April, the forensic pathologist who discovered that air pollution was a cause of death of 9-year-old Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah in 2013 said the UK border should be lowered to WHO level. The WHO limit was set in 2005 but could be further reduced in the new guidelines expected in September, Announced New Scientist Wednesday.

PM2.5 particles are produced by traffic, wood stoves and farm emissions. In her Clean Air Strategy 2019, the government said: We will reduce PM2.5 concentrations across the UK, so that the number of people living in countries above the WHO guideline level is reduced by 50% by 2025.

Gap said schools, parents and children can lobby local and national politicians to take action, as well as walking or cycling to school wherever possible.

Sarah Hannafin, at the National Association of Leading Teachers, said: The impact of the pandemic on children has been great; we must do everything we can to make sure we safeguard their future. One vital way to do this is to ensure that they return to a safe, clean and healthy environment where they can learn, play and thrive.

A spokesman for the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said: Particulate emissions have fallen by 11% [since 2010]. However, we know there is more to do. We are continuing to provide a $ 3.8 billion plan to clean up transportation and tackle NO2 pollution. A consultation on new targets for PM2.5 and other pollutants will begin early next year, he said, with the aim of setting new targets in legislation by October 2022.

In September, INVESTIGATION commissioned by Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation said many schools were in areas with dangerously high levels of particulate pollution.

The Guardian found in 2017 that thousands of schools in England and Wales were in countries with illegal levels of nitrogen dioxide, a pollutant produced by diesel vehicles. NO2 levels have been illegally high in most urban areas since 2010 and the government has lost three times in court for the adequacy of its plans to reduce pollution levels.