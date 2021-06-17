Explained the ‘green mushroom’. Causes, symptoms, prevention Latest India News

The “green fungus” infection was reported in a Covid-19 survivor in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, in what doctors have said is probably the first such case reported in the country. The 34-year-old, who recovered from Covid-19, was taken to Mumbai Hindu Hospital by air ambulance for treatment, reports said on Tuesday.

The man was being treated at Indore Aurobindo Hospital for a month and a half. “He had 90 percent lung infection. During the diagnosis, green fungus was detected in his lungs, which is different from Mucormycosis or Black Fungus. This is probably the first case of green fungus in the country,” Apoorva Tiwari, data manager in the district health department in Indore, was quoted as saying by ANI.

The “green mushroom” case

Dr Ravi Dosi, head of the breast disease department at the Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS), told PTI that the man underwent a test on suspicion of having contracted black fungus or mucormycosis. But instead he was found to have “green fungus” or aspergillosis infection in his sinuses, lungs and blood. “The patient recovered. But then he started having nosebleeds and a high fever. He had also become very weak due to weight loss,” Dr Dosi said.

Dr Dosi also warned that more research was needed on whether the nature of the “green fungus” infection in people recovering from Covid-19 is different from other patients. Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Randeep Guleria has said that people should not categorize fungal infections based on their color and that they should use the medical names of the diseases in the country.

What causes “green fungus”?

Aspergillosis is an infection caused by a common mold, Aspergillus, which lives inside and out. People can get aspergillosis by breathing in microscopic Aspergillus spores from the environment. Most of us breathe in Apergillus spores every day without getting sick, but those with weakened immune systems or lung disease are at a higher risk of developing health issues.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), allergic reactions, lung infections and infections in other organs are among the types of health problems caused by Apergillus. However, Aspergillosis is not contagious and cannot spread between humans or humans and animals from the lungs.

Who can get the infection from “green fungus”?

The American Health Authority says that different types of aspergillosis affect different groups of people.

Allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA) occurs most often in people who have cystic fibrosis or asthma. Aspergillomas usually affect people who have other lung diseases such as tuberculosis. Also called a mushroom ball. Chronic lung aspergillosis usually occurs in people who have other lung diseases, including tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or sarcoidosis.

Invasive aspergillosis affects people who have weakened immune systems, such as people who have had stem cell transplants or organ transplants, are undergoing chemotherapy for cancer, or are taking high doses of corticosteroids. Invasive aspergillosis has been described among hospitalized patients with severe influenza.

What are the symptoms of “green fungus”?

Different types of aspergillosis can cause different symptoms, says the CDC. The symptoms of allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA) are similar to the symptoms of asthma, including wheezing, shortness of breath, cough, and fever (in rare cases).

Symptoms of allergic Aspergillus sinusitis include runny nose, runny nose, headache, and decreased ability to smell. Symptoms of an aspergilloma or fungal ball include cough, coughing up blood, and shortness of breath. Weight loss, coughing, coughing up blood, fatigue and shortness of breath are reported in those receiving chronic pulmonary aspergillosis.

Fever is a common symptom of invasive aspergillosis, which usually occurs in people who are already ill with other medical conditions. It can be difficult to know what symptoms are associated with an Apergillus infection. However, the symptoms of invasive aspergillosis in pulmonary fever, chest pain, cough, coughing up blood and shortness of breath. The CDC says other symptoms may develop if the infection spreads from the lungs to other parts of the body.

How can we prevent infection by “green fungus”?

Doctors say that rare fungal infections can be prevented by maintaining good hygiene and oral and physical cleanliness. People should try to avoid areas with a lot of dust and stored polluted water. They should carry an N95 respirator for prevention if they cannot help getting there. Avoid activities that involve close contact with soil or dust can also help. People should continue to wash their face and hands with soap and water, especially if they are exposed to dirt or dust.