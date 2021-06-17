Complaint against Swara Bhasker, Twitter India MD, others for tweets in Ghaziabad man attack





Delhi Police on Thursday said they have received a complaint against actress Swara Bhasker, MD on Twitter Manish Maheshwari, journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani and others over tweets posted about an elderly man was attacked in Ghaziabad on June 5th. The complainant said that Bhasker, Sherwani and others spread hatred against the citizens trying to give the incident a common color. On Wednesday, a lawyer named Amit Acharya filed a complaint at the Tilak Marg police station in Delhi. The complainant has asked the Delhi police to file a FIR against Twitter Inc, Bhasker, Maheshwari, Sherwani and a man named Arif Khan and to reserve them under sections IPC 153 (provocation for riots), 153A (promotion of hostility between various groups), 295A (actions intended to anger religious sentiments), 505 (wickedness) and 120B (criminal conspiracy). Three people have been arrested so far by Ghaziabad police for allegedly assaulting the elderly man, Abdul Samad Saifi. While Saifi claimed that the men offered him a car ride, took him to a secluded spot and beat him, forcing him to sing Jai Shri Ram, police said the accused beat him because he had sold them a taboo ( amulet) that they believed did not work. The arrested defendants have been identified as Parvesh Gujjar, Adil and Kallu. The complaint mentions that the perpetrators involved in the incident are from Hindu and Muslim religious groups, but the accused persons used this incident to communicate and spread hatred between religions. These users have many followers and an official account. Knowing the fact that their tweets have an impact on society, they gave the incident municipal colors without checking the authenticity of the incident. The tweets in question were published on social media with the motive of disrupting peace and harmony between religious groups, the complaint reads. Acharya has claimed that Maheshwari did not remove the fake tweets knowing that the incident did not have a communal corner and Twitter India also did not mark the tweets as manipulated media, a label given to the platform by tweets with fake news. Deepak Yadav, DCP (New Delhi) said, A complaint has been filed against Swara Bhaskar, Manish Maheshwari (MD Twitter India) and others in SP Tilak Marg. We have received it and the matter is under investigation. Earlier, Ghaziabad Police set up a FIR against Twitter, Congress leaders and journalists Mohammed Zubair and Rana Ayyub regarding the tweets about the attack. A native Chairman of the Samajwadi Party, Ummed Pahalwan Idrisi, who appeared in a live video on Facebook alongside the elderly is also reserved.

