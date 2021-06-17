Pashinyan of Armenia: Reformer Tried by Historical War





YEREVAN: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was celebrated as a national hero when he came to power in a peaceful revolution in 2018, but now he is fighting for political survival.

Pashinyan, 46, has been under intense pressure to resign since November, when he signed a ceasefire agreement with Azerbaijan that ended six weeks of fighting for control of the Nago-Karabak mountain region.

The reformer now faces a major test in Sunday’s snap parliamentary polls, a vote he himself called to quell a political crisis that swept the nation after he signed the controversial ceasefire.

The November agreement saw Armenia leave numerous territories it had controlled for decades and was seen as a national humiliation.

The president and senior military commanders demanded that Pashinyan withdraw, and people took to the streets in protracted protests.

He called the polls in March to support his militant rule, which he claimed survived a coup attempt when an army chief called on him to resign.

“People have to decide whether I should stay or go,” Pashinyan told crowds of supporters a month before formalizing the vote, when the military said he was unfit for office.

“They can not scare us, we will destroy this gang in the election,” he said.

The former newspaper editor and self-styled man of the people took power with a promise of change, leading a wave of peaceful protests in 2018 against corrupt post-Soviet elites.

Pashiani at the time mingled with an enthusiastic crowd in the streets of Yerevan, winning over thousands of Armenians with revolutionary animated speeches.

In the provinces, crowds of villagers hailed him as a hero, offering him fresh bread and berries as he led the historic protest movement.

He walked hundreds of miles across the country, slept in the open, huddled on garage roofs, and stood on benches to give speeches.

Three years later, and with his rating declining, the power is back.

“Traitor! Capitulator!” were among insults directed at Pashinyan by former supporters when he appeared in Yerevan recently surrounded by a security guard. Many refused to shake his hand.

“Pashiani gave everything to the enemy, this man is a loser who destroyed everything. He has failed in all his promises,” said his nemesis, former President Robert Kocharyan, in a recent meeting with supporters.

Analyst Alexander Iskandaryan said “Pashinyan is rapidly losing popularity and faces a fierce battle in the upcoming elections.”

Pashinyan was born in 1975 in the small resort town of Ijevan in northern Armenia and studied journalism at Yerevan State University, but was expelled in 1995.

Before entering politics, he worked as a reporter and newspaper editor.

In 2009, he spent two years in prison on charges of trying to seize power and provoking unrest in post-election violence in 2008. He was elected to parliament after his release.

He would eventually become Prime Minister in May 2018, after weeks of mass popular protests that forced veteran leader Serzh Sargsyan to resign after a decade in power.

He then launched an anti-corruption crusade, launched deep economic reforms, and ousted corrupt oligarchs and monopolies.

It was widely credited with helping to accelerate economic growth, reduce poverty levels and create tens of thousands of new jobs.

But then the coronavirus pandemic struck, followed by the war with Azerbaijan over territory the Pashinyan army had controlled for decades after the separatists broke away from Baku in a 1990 war that left 30,000 people dead.

As they fought last summer and Azerbaijan’s technologically superior forces steadily gained territory, the sleek politician with a gentle handshake and an embarrassed smile turned into a talking commander-in-chief.

He called on the Armenians to “unite and break the enemy’s backbone” as his wife and son went to the front.

When it was clear that Armenia could not emerge victorious, he described the obligation to sign the ceasefire without Russian peacekeepers landing in Nago-Karabakh, as “undesirably painful” both personally and for the country.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos