Burmese security forces blamed for burning village in Magway | Military News

The army set fire to a village in central Myanmar after a clash with opponents, leaving at least two elderly people burnt to death, according to several people living in the village.

News of the alleged violence by the military came as protests against the February 1 coup continued, with dozens of motorcycle protesters holding a strike in Kachin State and hundreds marching in Hpakant Township in the Sagaing Region as well as in Dawei in the Region of Tanintharyi on Thursday.

State television MRTV said the fire on Tuesday in Kin Ma, a village of about 800 people in the Magway Region, had been caused by terrorists and that media outlets reporting otherwise were deliberately plotting to discredit the military.

Reuters news agency was unable to independently verify the cause of the fire. A military spokesman did not respond to calls for comment.

All that was left of Kin Ma on Wednesday was about 30 houses, with about 200 houses reduced to piles of ashes and bricks, according to some villagers who gave accounts of the incident by phone and photos viewed by Reuters.

The fire was large enough to be recorded by NASA’s satellite fire tracking system at 21:52 (15:22 GMT) on Tuesday.

Villagers, speaking on condition of anonymity, said security forces set fire after confronting opponents of the coup and that at least two people were killed.

A 32-year-old volunteer helping displaced people from the village said the two dead were elderly residents who had not been able to escape from their home during the fire. He said some people returned to the village on Wednesday and found the bodies.

Residents in hiding

Most of the villagers remained hidden in the surrounding forests, villagers told Reuters.

MRTV said 40 terrorists set fire to a house in Kin Ma, starting a fire that spread to 100 of the 225 village houses.

Myanmar has been embroiled in violence and protests since Army Chief Min Aung Hlaing arrested elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and took power over the military. The generals had ruled the Southeast Asian nation with an iron fist for most of its post-independence years before handing over some powers to a civilian government during a decade of tentative political reform.

The fire flattened a village in Myanmar, killing four elderly people. Residents of Kin Ma village in the central Myanmars Magway region told RFA that military forces opened fire on them. pic.twitter.com/99sxfsBzoR Radio Free Asia (@RadioFreeAsia) June 16, 2021

Photos and videos taken from the aftermath of the fire in Kin Ma showed a thin mist of smoke over the village from the white coals trembling on the blackened ground.

Burnt wooden planks, sheet metal, bricks, and cooking utensils were scattered around, with only a few trees left standing. Some images showed animal carcasses.

Reports that the junta has burned an entire village in Magway, killing elderly residents, demonstrate once again that the military continues to commit horrific crimes and has nothing to do with the people of Myanmar, the UK embassy in Myanmar said on Twitter , quoting its ambassador Dan Chugg.

Human rights groups have accused Myanmar forces of burning hundreds of villages in 2017 during an offensive that drove hundreds of thousands of predominantly Rohingya Muslims to neighboring Bangladesh.

Security forces denied firing and, in some cases, blamed Rohingya for the blaze.

Western military government sentencing has increased over the use of military force against its opponents.

But the United Nations and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have not been able to take a united stance that would put more pressure on coup leaders.

The Association for Aid to Political Prisoners, a human rights group, says security forces have killed about 865 civilians since the coup, though the military opposes the figure.