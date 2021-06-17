Rights groups urge Canada to end abusive immigration ban | Human Rights News

Montreal, Canada The indefinite nature of Canada’s immigration ban system is causing psychological damage to thousands of people detained each year, including refugee claimants, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said in a new report Thursday.

The report, entitled Immigration Detention in Canada and Its Impact on Mental Health, said immigration prisoners have been handcuffed, handcuffed and subjected to solitary confinement, among other difficult conditions.

But not knowing when they will be released, as Canada does not have a time limit on when someone can be held in immigration detention, in particular is exacerbating the psychological effect of their detention, rights groups said.

Canada prides itself on welcoming refugees and newcomers with open arms, even though it is one of the few countries in the global north where people seeking security risk being closed indefinitely, said Samer Muscati, associate director of disability rights limited to Human Rights Watch, in an accompanying statement to the report.

This leaves many with no certainty or even hope of knowing when they will be free again, which can have a devastating impact on their mental health.

Refugees Crossing Canada / US Border Illegally Waiting at a Temporary Detention Center in Quebec, Canada [File: Geoff Robins/AFP]

Immigration detention

Canada arrests thousands of immigrants each year.

The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA), which enforces immigration laws in Canada, can detain someone if they believe he or she poses a security threat, or will not appear for immigration proceedings, among other reasons. However, the CBSA should consider alternatives to the ban.

There are three immigration detention centers in Canada in the provinces of Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia but immigration detainees can also be transferred to provincial prisons in specific circumstances.

The number of immigration detainees increased steadily between 2016 and 2020, the report found, reaching a peak of 8,825 people in immigration detention in the fiscal year 2019-2020.

Canadian authorities released people at unprecedented rates during the coronavirus pandemic, which Amnesty International and HRW researchers said there were alternatives to the ban.

The CBSA told Al Jazeera in an email that 62 inmates have been held in immigration detention centers in Canada since June 14, while another 97 inmate inmates have been held in provincial correctional facilities.

The number of immigration detainees steadily increased between 2016 and 2020 in Canada, but fell sharply during the coronavirus pandemic [File: Thomas Peter/Reuters]

The releases came amid nationwide pressure to release detainees to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks inside detention centers. Inmates at an immigration detention center in northern Montreal, Quebec, for example, went on hunger strike last year for fear they would contract the virus inside the facility.

Here in the detention center we are in a closed space, every day we see the arrival of people, immigrants, from everywhere, who have not had any medical appointments or any tests to determine if they are potential carriers of the virus , detainees wrote in a March 2020 letter to federal government ministers, which was shared by immigrant rights advocates.

There is also the presence of security staff who are in contact with the outside world every day and also have not had any tests. For these reasons we are writing this petition, to seek his release.

Government position

In an email to Al Jazeera, CBSA spokeswoman Judith Gadbois-St-Cyr said the agency would review the findings and recommendations in Thursday’s report.

We can tell you that the CBSA is committed to upholding the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms as well as the relevant international standards set out in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The agency is committed to ensuring a dignified and humane treatment of all detainees in accordance with immigration legislation, Gadbois-St-Cyr said.

She added that detention is a last resort and alternatives to detention are always considered.

The CBSA works to ensure that it is exercising responsibility for detentions to the highest possible standards, with the physical and mental health and well-being of detainees as well as the safety and security of Canadians as key considerations.

But Ketty Nivyabandi, secretary general of Amnesty International Canada, urged the government to gradually lift the immigration ban.

The abusive immigration ban system in Canada is in stark contrast to the rich diversity and values ​​of equality and justice for which Canada is globally recognized, she said in the accompanying statement of Thursday’s report.

There should be no place in Canada for racism, cruelty and human rights violations against people coming to this country seeking security and a better life, she added.

Post-traumatic stress

Since 2016, more than 300 immigration inmates have been detained for more than a year in Canada, the report found.

The researchers said not knowing when they would be released has caused trauma, anxiety and a sense of helplessness for detainees, and exacerbated existing mental health problems, leading to depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress.

Many immigration detainees develop suicidal ideation as they begin to lose hope, especially those fleeing traumatic experiences and persecution in search of security and protection in Canada. Immigration detention has particularly detrimental effects on communities of color, refugee claimants, children and families, the report reads.

With a criminal conviction, your release date, that’s the only thing you hold on to, an immigration inmate who was held in a provincial prison in Ontario last year told researchers on condition of anonymity.

When you do not have it, you simply spiral the Stranger into immigration detention, its mental cruelty, torture. Beyond is beyond human rights violations.