News of the Year Nam: a gateway to the world – Society – Vietnam News Politics, Business, Economy, Society, Life, Sports

Although it may be geographically incorrect to say that the world is a smaller country, in terms of access to news, it is shrinking all the time.

If a great story erupts in H Ni at noon, it is very likely that it will appear in a publication on the other side of the world for a few hours, sometimes even faster.

This is why in this modern era of digital journalism in which we live, being the first with accurate and concise coverage really is the King.

It is no surprise that Vit Nam is a hotbed of news.

As a developing country in the Asia-Pacific region with rapid and sustained economic growth and growing presence in the international arena, news comes in abundance.

During its 30-year journey as the only printed English-language daily newspaper, Vit Nam News has always been considered Vit Nam’s voice on diplomacy, business, economic development and social issues reflecting the country’s relentless movement.

If this is the first time that Vit Nam has hosted important political events such as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders Meeting or the KRPK-US Summit, the outbreak of dangerous contagious diseases such as SARS or COVID-19, the glorious moments when shooter Hong Xun Vinh won the first gold medal at the Olympic Games for the country, or the day Vit Nam took over the Presidency of the United Nations Security Council. Our reporters are always there to bring readers the latest stories in a faster and more accurate way.

A foreign reporter reads Vit Nam News at the International Media Center of the KPRK-US Summit in 2019. The front page of the edition later appeared on a CNN morning news program. Photo of VNS file

Every year, we produce an average of 50,000 stories, photographic and infographic essays for print, and one hundred thousand stories and videos for our online edition.

Thanks to the internet, our stories have spread far beyond the country border, bringing a new image of a post-war Vit Nam to readers from nearly 200 countries, with 50 percent of our website traffic coming from abroad.

Our special coverage of the RPRK-SH.BA Summit that took place in H Ni in 2019 attracted worldwide attention with reporters from all over the world sharing our stories and tweeting images of our print publications. The front page of the February 28, 2019 edition highlighting the historic austerity of US President Donald Trump and DPRK leader Kim Jong Un appeared on a morning news program on CNNs.

A year ago, our interview with Colonel Trn Trng Duyt, former Ha L prison chief on the death of the late US Senator John Mc Cain was quoted by Washington Post in their story of the late senator.

More than that, there are many stories we have covered that not only highlight the essential moments of the country, but also reveal the truly extraordinary achievements of its inhabitants, which have played an important part in creating a Year Nam really amazing.

Like the story about the birth driver, he greeted a hero after he caught a falling baby which had slipped from the balcony of a very high-rise apartment in H Ni.

This story and the videos that revealed his heroics appeared in many international publications with source clips and edited by Names News Year team.

The front page of the publication of Nam Nam News 2.2021 March appears in a video posted on the website of France 24, a Paris-based international news channel. Screenshot

Or the pilot, a Scottish national working for Vietnam Airlines once considered the sickest COVID-19 patient in the country.

His extraordinary recovery, aided by the amazing medical staff that treated him at HCM Citys Ch Ry Hospital, was regularly documented in UK newspapers, with many repeated quotes and reprints of photos once again taken by our staff .

Names News Year was also the first media to report on Burger Corona, a creative idea of ​​a businessman in H Ni that later appeared in major media organizations such as Reuters, CNN, BBC and CNBC.

And who can forget the extraordinary medical miracle of two united girls separated by skilled surgeons at HCM City, a story that once again garnered international media coverage.

Ever since the crucial moment 30 years ago when the newspaper hit the newsstand, we have always strived to fulfill our mission to overcome Vit Nam and the world.

We are proud of this and this is our mission throughout the other decades. VNS