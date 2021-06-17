South Korea has a major problem with digital sex crimes against women, says Human Rights Watch The Register

The international non-governmental organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) released a report Wednesday describing South Korea’s digital sex crime as rampant and widespread, with the nation leading the world in using spycams to capture women in moments tangible. The author calls on governments and companies to do more.

At 105 pages report, [PDF] authored by Heather Barr, is based on interviews with 38 women and an online survey. It details gender-based violence perpetrated online in Korea, most of which target women and girls who use digital images, often captured and / or shared without consent.

This report explores how technological innovation can alleviate gender-based violence in the absence of adequate rights-based protections from government and companies, Barr writes.

South Korea boasts the world’s highest rate of adult smartphone ownership, world-class internet speed and internet access in 99.5 percent of households. The problem, according to the report, is that the nation remains in the development of gender equality, ranking 102nd out of 156 nations rated in the Global Economic Forum 2021 Global Gender Bloc ranking.

Between 2008 and 2017, illegal image capture increased from four to eleven percent of sexually prosecuted sex crimes in the country, with far more unforeseen and unnumbered incidents. Over 30,000 cases of hidden camera filming were reported between 2013 and 2018 with cameras implanted in homes, public spaces, used in the videos above and more.

Illegal images depict women in sexual situations, daily moments and sensitive moments like urinating, showering or undressing. Extreme cases include rape or virtual slavery, when a person is blackmailed into sending increasingly graphic or degrading images of themselves.

Authors use the images either for complacency or for financial gain by selling the images, using ads to monetize them, or both. An hour and a half of filming sold for about five million won (US $ 4,470).

Shameful, but not reportable



The report claims that the problem is often dismissed by police, prosecutors, judges and lawmakers because it only develops digitally and not physically, and is therefore seen as not doing so. that much harm, but is deeply embarrassing to some women in conservative Korea. The women mentioned in the report were often blamed for their dress, behavior, presence or engagement in sexual activity. Prosecutors dropped over 43 percent of digital sex crime cases in 2019 and 79 percent of convicts in 2020 received a suspended sentence, a fine, or a combination of both.

Barr explained registry that online videos have the potential to follow these women for the rest of their lives through their careers and relationships.

The wider impact, Barr told curry, is that some women and girls are often at an advantage, unsure of whom and where to trust. The women in the report found themselves avoiding public toilets, changing their outfits to wear only long dresses and non-revealing dresses, and even going so far as to leave the internet to avoid contact or their information online, and because they are afraid of what they may find themselves on a website if they search.

Many women have committed suicide or been displaced abroad. A woman was living in a tent inside her house to prevent exposure to cameras placed without her knowledge. The other women reported that they had given up dating altogether. Another did plastic surgery.

Spikamet everywhere



Popular spycams can be hidden in everyday objects like clocks or paintings. Barr described them registry meeting with a professional from a spy camera detection company whose job it is to go home and look for the intruder. The man started pulling out items: a Starbucks cup, a coke can, a calculator, a shampoo bottle, a knock on the back door. Everything had a camera. The seller told Barr cameras that transmit color audio and video, even in a dark room, 24 hours a day.

The discovery of spycam is not the only industry that appears around this problem. There are also companies that help remove images online. Removing images involves detecting them, capturing them as evidence, and seeking deletion. One woman reported that while some platforms were easy to apply, Google was particularly slow, taking days or up to a week to remove abusive images. Even after the images are removed, photos on sites like Instagram or Twitter may remain.

A press release from the South Korean Ministry of Gender Equality and Family announcing the establishment of a government survivor center read:

The South Korean government passed legislation to expand the range of punishable acts such as digital sex crimes and harsh sentences following six protests in 2018 that addressed the issue. In 2020 more revisions were made.

Articles 13 and 14 of this law Sexual Offenses Act make it illegal for a person to take pictures of a person who may cause sexual stimulation or humiliation without the consent of the victims, but the HRW report argues that this definition is subjective and excludes those who are filmed doing ordinary things at home. them and other private spaces without consent. It also does not address audio recordings. Moreover, it does not allow nuance between those who share a video with friends and those who upload a video for profit.

registry asked Barr how South Korea and the world could move forward. She said she would like technology companies to focus on prevention and not rely on government processes, adding: