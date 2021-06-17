Young people in New Zealand have to wait as early as October to be vaccinated against COVID-19 under a new government plan.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern unveiled the long-awaited details of the plan for the second half of the year’s vaccination program, when all of Kiwi become eligible.

Ms Ardern also hinted at banning unvaccinated travelers from entering New Zealand in the future.

Like Australia, New Zealand is using a scalable vaccine, starting with health and border workers, progressing to those at high risk of catching the virus or having detrimental health effects if they were to contract COVID-19.

The government had promised that the total population would start in July.

He has now decided to give priority to the older Kiwis, which means that under 35s are still four months away from their blows.

“It’s a simple approach that is most often used overseas and because the risk of COVID increases as you get older,” Ms Ardern said.

Ms. Ardern said those over 60 would qualify on July 28 and Kiwis who have had their 55th birthday could start from August 11th.

Over 45s will be vaccinated from mid to late August, over 35s between mid-September and under 35s from October.

“Our goal should be to prioritize those at high risk,” she said.

The 40-year-old will be vaccinated on Friday to underline his importance.

“Just like in 2020 we stayed home to save lives, in 2021 we need to vaccinate the life-saving team … do it for those you love,” she said.

Ms Ardern has promised that every adult with New Zealand consent will receive the vaccine this year and she confirmed this intention on Thursday.

However, the alignment is happening at the pace of a snail.

New Zealand ranks 120th, or last in the developed world, for people per capita being vaccinated.

The vaccination program is hampered by two main factors: the distribution of the vaccine and the health system of the country’s scarce resources.

New Zealand is using Pfizer exclusively, making distribution deals with pharmaceutical titanium critical.

It took New Zealand seven weeks to administer the first 100,000 doses and it is now delivering it every week – putting it on track to reach one million doses next week.

There are seven million doses to administer by the end of the year – aiming to hit 350,000 strokes a week – to achieve vaccination nationwide.

“We are on track to have a significantly increased vaccine system for the start of group four in late July,” said Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield.

The government will work with businesses – including dairy giant Fonterra and logistics company Mainfreight – to vaccinate Kiwis at work.

He will also vaccinate remote communities like Chatham Islands and Tolaga Bay in the Far North, in a quick hit.

On Thursday, Ms. Ardern also hinted at future border settings.

New Zealand remains largely closed to the world – except Australia under its trans-Tasman bubble deal.

The Labor leader said she was consulting with experts, but was likely to follow Europe’s example and seek vaccination evidence for future entry.

“New Zealand would have an expectation that if they have made efforts to keep themselves safe by being vaccinated, that those wishing to visit New Zealand should show a similar sense of responsibility,” she said.

New Zealand has avoided COVID-19 community cases for more than 100 days and has suffered only 26 deaths through the pandemic.