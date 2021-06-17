Google announces 113-cent grant to build 80 oxygen plants working for rural health workers in India

The company is expanding its efforts to support COVID-19 to help strengthen India’s healthcare infrastructure and workforce.

Technology giant Google on Thursday told Google.org its philanthropic arm has announced an 113 crore ($ 15.5 million) grant to support the procurement and installation of about 80 oxygen-generating plants and the retraining of healthcare workers in rural areas. of the country in partnership with various organizations.

Google.org will support the procurement and installation of approximately 80 oxygen-generating plants in health care facilities in high-income and rural areas with new grants of approximately $ 90 crore ($ 12.5 million) for GiveIndia and approximately $ 18.5 crore ( $ 2.5 million) for PATH.

It will also fund Apollo Medskills efforts to help train 20,000 health front workers through specialized training in COVID-19 management and strengthening the rural health workforce and rural health systems.

In addition, Google.org will provide a 3.6 crore ($ 500,000) grant to ARMMAN to run fitness programs for 180,000 Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and 40,000 Nursing Assistant Midwives (ANMs) in 15 Indian states.

ARMMAN will also use the grant to set up a call center to provide additional assistance and advice to ASHA and ANM when required.

“As India slowly emerges from the crisis of recent months, it has been humble and inspiring to see individuals, communities, institutions and governments working together to manage impact to a degree we have not experienced before.

“Our focus at Google has been to make sure people have the information and tools they need to stay informed, connected and secure,” said Google India Country Chief and Vice President Sanjay Gupta.

The company is expanding its COVID-19 support efforts to help strengthen India ‘s healthcare infrastructure and workforce especially in rural areas, he told reporters at a virtual conference.

“With these new commitments, Google is proud to be supporting our partners as they build a larger, better equipped healthcare system, help India stay afloat after the second wave, and lay the groundwork for a healthcare system. sustainable health and ready for the future, he said

These new commitments are based on the 135 crore ($ 18 million) funding announced by Google in April for the COVID-19 response. These included two grants from Google.org, a total of 20 crore ($ 2.6 million) to GiveIndia to provide cash assistance to families most affected by the crisis to help with their day-to-day expenses, and UNICEF to assist in obtaining of emergency medical supplies, including oxygen and testing. equipment

In addition, Google employees around the world have donated and helped raise $ 7 million for organizations that support high-risk, marginalized communities.

Google.org has conducted $ 57 million grants in India over the past five years.

Asked if Google would offer vaccination booking through any of its platforms, Gupta said the company is trying to allow people who want to provide services to consumers in healthcare to use Google Play as a platform.

“So while CoWIN opens APIs and a lot of people want to use those APIs to build better products and services, Google Play will enable them all. Our effort is to use technology that we understand where to put “say language, or how to help apps for a lot more consumers using the Google Playstore, use them all to enable people who understand health very well, to connect those points,” he added.

The government last month issued new guidelines for integrating CoWIN with third-party applications, easing the way for such applications to provide vaccine bookings. After that, platforms like Paytm are now allowing people to use their platforms not only to search for slots, but also to book vaccination appointments through their platform.

India has increased vaccination to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. India has so far administered over 26.5 crore strokes to eligible beneficiaries.

Atul Satija, CEO of GiveIndia, said the organization will work with PATH to oversee the oxygen program, providing project management support including procurement and installation of plants.

PATH will identify target sites and provide technical assistance for the project, working with state governments and other authorities and completing the installation of oxygen generating plants.

The plants are expected to be installed and ready for use in 3-6 months and will continue to be supported for about three years, he added.

Neeraj Jain, Country Director of PATH India, noted that the organization provides support to state governments in establishing the right type of oxygen-related ecosystem and health infrastructure that can serve as a foundation for more sustainable and sustainable systems. oxygen equals now and the future.

“Google ‘s support for Apollo Medskills to add 20,000 health workers to the rural front line will certainly complement and strengthen the stressed strength of rural health and rural health systems,” said Srinivasa Rao Pulijala, CEO of Apollo Medskills.

Apollo Medskills is the training arm of the Apollo Hospitals group.

Support from Google.org will enable us to continue to add and implement our technology-based interventions so that healthcare professionals can provide the care and guidance needed for pregnant women, mothers and children across the country, Aparna Hegde , Founder and Trustee of ARMMAN, said.