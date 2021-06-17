Roadblocks ruin the life of the Palestinian family in the Sheikh Jarrah of East Jerusalem





JERUSALEM, June 17 (Reuters) – For months the world has watched a drama of political expulsion unfolding between Israeli settlers and Palestinian residents of a small barricaded road in East Jerusalem that has become a microcosm of long-running conflict. But as cameras focus on confrontations between police horses and protesters on Othman Ibn Afan Street, for 15-year-old Tala Abu Diab every day is a reminder that the smooth side road where she grew up has turned into a fear-filled obstacle course Twice a day, the young Palestinian schoolgirl has to present her letters to the Israeli armed police stationed 24 hours a day in roadblocks on both sides of her road, waiting for permission to go and go in her house. "Our life is no longer a regular life, I can not go out to see my friends and neither can they come to see me," Abu Diab said. "If they let them in, which they rarely do, they stay for 30 minutes before the clashes start … so my friends have to leave the neighborhood. It has affected me, I no longer see people except members of the family. " Israeli police say roadblocks and restrictions are to prevent friction between Palestinians and Israeli settlers, who have already moved into some of the houses on the street. Those barriers were modernized in concrete after a Palestinian motorist entered them at high speed a month ago. He was shot dead by police stationed there, six of whom were injured. Tension arises from a lengthy court case in which Jewish settlers seek possession of the house of Abu Diab and others in an issue that has attracted international attention and nearly daily protests. An Israeli court ruled in October in favor of settlers who say Palestinian families are living on land that once belonged to Jews in territory Israel seized in a 1967 war and was later annexed to an internationally unrecognized movement. The Palestinians, who question the legitimacy of the settlers' documents, have appealed the decision. The Israeli Supreme Court is expected to hear the case on August 2. As political and judicial dramas play out, Abu Diab says she and her brother feel increasingly restricted on the streets. "It has affected my mental health," said Abu Diab, whose school is 15 minutes away. "If I leave, they harass me and when I come back, they harass me. It's very difficult in the summer." Written by Rami Ayub and Stephen Farrell; edited by Grant McCool

