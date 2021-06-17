Britain considers vaccine passports to resume international travel





LONDON (Reuters) – Britain is looking to ease travel restrictions, including allowing those who have been vaccinated twice against COVID-19 to enjoy a foreign holiday without intrusive bureaucracy, a move that shows vaccine passports are back in the agenda. Photograph Photography: Passengers wearing face masks arrive from Paris at the Eurostar terminal at St Pancras station after Britain imposes a 14-day quarantine on arrival from France on Saturday following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) , London, Britain 14 August 2020. REUTERS / Peter Nicholls Countries in the European Union last week agreed on a easing of summer travel restrictions that would allow fully vaccinated tourists to avoid tests or quarantines and expand the list of EU regions from which it is safe to travel. Britain, whose vaccination program has seen more than half of adults receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, is now considering similar plans, the Daily Telegraph reported. Asked about the report, Treasury Secretary Jesse Norman said nothing was ruled out when considering how to reopen trips, but they would be careful in presenting plans for so-called vaccine passports. “We are trying to move carefully and progressively in the right direction so I would not write anything at this point,” Norman told Sky News, adding that the virus was not something that could be controlled. (So) it would be prudent to make any card statement or … statement placed now. Norman said it would be important to consider justice issues for those who have not yet been offered shots, or are unable to receive them. Under the plans, people who have had two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to avoid quarantine on their return from the amber list sites, although they will still need to be tested, the newspaper said. He added that officials are still working on whether any new regime will be limited to the return of the British or apply to all achievements, the newspaper said. Britain allowed international travel to resume last month, but almost all major destinations were left out of its list of places open for quarantine holidays. Under the current traffic light system, passengers returning from green list countries receive COVID-19 tests but do not need quarantine. Arrivals in amber should be isolated and arrivals in red places should be quarantined in a hotel. Countries on the amber list include Spain, France, Italy and the United States. Reporting by Alistair Smout in London and Akriti Sharma and Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler, Rosalba OBrien and Guy Faulconbridge

