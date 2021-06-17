International
Hundreds of Indonesian doctors contract COVID-19 despite vaccination, dozens hospitalized
JAKARTA, June 17 (Reuters) – More than 350 Indonesian doctors have contracted COVID-19 despite being vaccinated with Sinovac and dozens hospitalized, officials said, as concerns grew over the effectiveness of some vaccines against more viral strains of virusit.
Most of the doctors were asymptomatic and self-isolated at home, said Badai Ismoyo, head of the Kudus district health office in Central Java, but dozens were in hospital with high fevers and declining oxygen saturation levels.
Kudus is battling an outbreak believed to be driven by the more transmissible Delta variant which has increased bed occupancy levels over 90% in the district.
Designated as a priority group, Indonesian healthcare workers were among the first to be vaccinated when inoculation began in January.
Almost everyone has received the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac, according to the Indonesian Medical Association (IDI).
While the number of Indonesian healthcare workers dying from COVID-19 has dropped significantly from 158 deaths this January to 13 this May, according to the LaporCOVID-19 data initiative group, public health experts say hospitalizations in Java are disturbing.
The records show that they have the Delta variant [in Kudus] so it is not surprising that the progression infection is higher than before because as we know most healthcare workers in Indonesia took Sinovac, and we still do not know how effective it is in the real world against the Delta variant, said Dicky Budiman, an epidemiologist from Griffith University in Australia.
A spokesman from the Ministry of Health of Sinovac and Indonesia were not immediately available to comment on Sinovac’s CoronaVac efficacy against the latest versions of the coronavirus.
Coping with one of the worst outbreaks in Asia, with more than 1.9 million cases and 53,000 deaths, has had serious damage to doctors and nurses in Indonesia with 946 deaths.
Many are now experiencing pandemic fatigue and are taking an increasingly harsh approach to health protocols after being vaccinated, said Lenny Ekawati, of LaporCOVID-19.
That phenomenon happens quite often these days, not only within the community, but also health care workers, she said, They think because they are vaccinated they are safe.
But as more cases of the highly transmitted Delta variant are identified in the fourth most populous country in the world, the data have begun to tell a different story.
Across Indonesia, at least five doctors and a nurse have died from COVID-19 despite being vaccinated, according to the data set initiative, even though one had received only the first stroke.
In Kudus, an elderly doctor has died, IDI said, though it is understood he had a comorbidity disease.
In the Indonesian capital Jakarta, radiologist Dr Prijo Sidipratomo told Reuters he knew at least half a dozen doctors in the city who had been hospitalized with COVID-19 last month despite being vaccinated, with one currently being treated at the ICU.
It is alarming for us because we can not rely solely on vaccinations, he said, urging people to strictly adhere to health protocols.
Weeks after the Muslim holidays of Eid al-Fitr, Indonesia has experienced an increase in cases, with the positivity rate exceeding 23% on Wednesdays and daily cases close to 10,000, the highest since the end of February.
In its latest situation report, the World Health Organization called on Indonesia to implement a stricter blockade with increased transmission due to variants of concern and a drastic increase in bed occupancy levels requiring urgent action.
Reporting by Kate Lamb in Sydney and Agustinus Beo Da Costa and Stanley Widianto in Jakarta; Edited by Michael Perry
Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.
