Lets abandon efforts to restore our lands in the Pacific as we mark Desert and Drought Day





Climate change, desertification and drought control, environment SUVA, Fiji, June 17, 2021 – As UN and communities around the world mark Desertification and Drought Day, the Land Resources Division for Pacific Communities (LRD) is strengthening its support for the restoration and sustainable management of Pacific landscapes, while maintaining in line with this year’s theme turning degraded soil into healthy soil.

This day Desertification and Drought Day takes on increasing importance as the region and countries around the world recover from COVID-19. The aim is to demonstrate that investing in healthy land as part of a green regeneration is a wise economic decision not only in terms of job creation and livelihood reconstruction, but also in isolating economies from future crises. caused by health pandemics such as COVID-19, as well as climate change and loss of nature. Healthy land initiatives can act to accelerate progress in all 17 Sustainable Development Goals. In the Pacific, Desertification Day is an opportunity to promote awareness of efforts to tackle land degradation. We must remind everyone that reversing land degradation is achievable. It will require landscape approaches that recognize the importance of sustainable systems and practices, community engagement, and the participation and cooperation of all those who work on the land and depend on it for ecosystem services such as food, medicine, and climate regulation. Soil erosion and sedimentation are major problems in the Pacific. The sloping topography of the land on most of the islands, in addition to very erosive rainfall, contributes to high levels of natural erosion. The past 30-50 years have seen significant areas of sloping land turned into agricultural produce. This extension of agriculture, as well as the increased cutting of rainforests, has caused considerable erosion. The effects of this erosion are devastating, including land degradation and reduced productivity, sediment deposition in rivers with a subsequent increase in floods, and damage to coastal ecosystems by transported sediments. The land tenure system, increased demands for cash income and lack of awareness and commitment to protection and conservation contribute to the ongoing problems of soil erosion and sedimentation. Land Resources Division, in collaboration with development partners including the Australian Center for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Cooperation German International (GIZ), European Union (EU), Land Care NZ and Land care Australia, Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT), has worked with organizations such as the University of the South Pacific Institute of Applied Sciences (USP), the Pacific Island Forum Secretariat (PIFS) and the Secretariat of the Regional Regional Pacific Program (SPREP) to assist member states and territories to restore landscapes. tire. LRD provides support through technical expertise and research assistance in the agriculture, livestock and forestry sectors. As the LRD advances its focus on the theme of the years of Desertification and Drought Day, we must heed the statement from the UN Convention to Combat Desertification that success in this arena will bring economic sustainability, job creation, increase revenue and increase food security. It will also help biodiversity recover and block atmospheric carbon by warming the Earth, slowing down climate change. In launching the 2021 theme, said UNCCD Executive Secretary Ibrahim Thiaw Land restoration can greatly contribute to the economic recovery after COVID19. Investing in land restoration creates jobs and generates economic benefits and can provide livelihoods at a time when hundreds of millions of jobs are being lost“The day of desertification and drought is also important for the Pacific, as land restoration is essential to building thriving societies for everyone in the region. Let us increase our respect and administration for our amazing but fragile land. It is the key. for our future. Jamie Kemsey, Information Communication and Knowledge Management Advisor, Land Resources Division (LRD) in PSC Jalesi mateboto, Natural Resources Management Advisor, Land Resources Division (LRD), PSC Source: Pacific Community (PSC)







