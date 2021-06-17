European interest in jobs in Britain falls; ITV News





The number of EU workers looking for work in the UK has dropped by almost half since Brexi referendum, the new study suggests. Job site surveys Indeed show that job searches for EU workers have fallen by 45%, with interest mainly falling on lower paid jobs in hospitality and retail. There has also been a decline in Europeans’ interest in higher-paying jobs, although it has been offset by demand from non-EU countries, the report said. The new Government’s immigration regime aims to give priority to those with the highest skills, but in practice it is also making it more difficult to recruit foreign workers for the highest paid countries, he said indeed. Listen to the Calling Peston podcast here: Jack Kennedy, UK economist at Indeed, said: As the UK economy reopens and job postings return to pre-pandemic levels, two distinct pictures are emerging for employers looking to hire talent from abroad . On the one hand, employers offering higher wages, especially in sectors such as technology, science and engineering, may have no problem replacing EU workers, as jobseekers from the rest of the world are showing a keen interest. and growing for those roles. But lower paid roles are not getting the same attention from foreign workers as they did just two years ago. This means that domestic workers may be required to fill in the blanks. However, with many sectors, including hospitality, already trying to recruit all the staff they need, higher wages may be required to attract UK workers to fill those roles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos