



Beijing has fully vaccinated more than 80% of its adult residents as the Chinese capital leads other global centers in the race for herd immunity against Covid-19. The city has delivered a total of 33.4 million doses of Covid vaccine since China launched its campaign to vaccinate more than 1.4 billion people in December, according to the state-run Beijing Daily newspaper. About 15.6 million residents of the city had been fully vaccinated since Wednesday, accounting for 72.4% of its total population. The other major centers are still working to reach those levels. New York City has inoculated 46.8% of its population, London has reached 34.8% and 34.9% have had both doses in Singapore, according to Bloomberg Observer. Elsewhere in Asia, about 4% of Tokyo residents have completed their inoculation, and opinion polls have shown that large numbers of Japanese view the spread as too slow. Only 16.3% of people in Hong Kong have been fully vaccinated as the government struggles with widespread reluctance. Still, China has not changed its rigorous virus content book for mostly closed borders, mandatory quarantine periods, and rigorous Covid testing. Read more: Cautious China keeps borders closed despite mass vaccination The refusal to ease those restrictions comes amid fears by health officials and experts that new virus mutations appearing globally could break the immunity provided by Chinese vaccines, which has been shown to be less effective than mRNA images developed by Western pharmaceutical companies, and widely used in rich countries. Beijing push Beijing’s success in vaccinating the majority of its population comes ahead of a celebration marking the July 1 anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party. While the city has seen several cases since a spark in a produce market last June, trying to vaccinate residents quickly is the top priority for a government that wants to maintain the narrative that it has achieved an unprecedented victory over Covid. Beijing has led the government push for vaccination across the country and authorities have given incentives to citizens including eggs, cooking oil and even money. Employees in the wider state sector have been pressured to take their pictures. In total, China has delivered more than 923 million doses of vaccine since Tuesday. With approximately 20 million given per day in recent weeks, the country is set to reach 1 billion doses sometime next week. China has not yet started inoculating children and adolescents, although the country’s drug regulator has approved two Covid vaccines developed in the country for these age groups. – With the help of John Liu, Dong Lyu, Lisa Du and Jon Herskovitz Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

