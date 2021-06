FIFA World Cup 2022 – News – International group of stakeholders to support the provision of an inclusive FIFA World Cup launched

The first meeting of the Main Stakeholder Group for Inclusion and Anti-Discrimination was held this week

The tournament organizers reiterated their commitment to diversity for key organizations in the field

Participants cover key areas such as gender and racial equality, LGBTIQ + and disability inclusion A meeting Monday between the organizers of the FIFA Qatar 2022 World Cup and leading organizations in the field of diversity laid the groundwork for a structured commitment process for inclusion and anti-discrimination, which aims to inform and further strengthen the steps taken by the organizers of tour to provide you with a fully inclusive tour. During this first meeting, the Key Stakeholder Group for Involvement and Anti-Discrimination was given a summary of the Sustainability Strategy events and the series of initiatives implemented, and the group members shared their initial reflections and recommendations in this regard. Among the initiatives discussed were the anti-discrimination training of staff involved in the distribution of the tournament, the implementation of stadium measures to detect and address discriminatory incidents, the steps taken to ensure an accessible tour experience and the establishment and dissemination of mechanisms human rights complaints. The FIFA World Cup is welcoming and inclusive for people of all races, cultures, religions, genders, sexual orientations, disabilities and other diverse groups. We know we can succeed in our mission to provide a fully inclusive tour if we listen to and work with key stakeholders representing the diverse communities that will benefit from these measures and integrating their perspectives and expertise into our work. , said Joyce Cook, FIFA Chief Social Officer and Education Officer. This meeting was a major step in this direction, and we greatly appreciate the group’s commitment to accompany us on this journey.

Group participants cover key areas such as gender and racial equality, LGBTIQ + and disability inclusion and organizations involved such as the Fare network, Football Supporters Europe (FSE), ILGA World, the Center for Sport and Human Rights and the Center for Access in Football in Europe (CAFE), among others. Through an umbrella process, FIFA, in cooperation with its joint venture subsidiary and local partners, will provide those key stakeholders with regular updates and promotion of exchanges, as well as addressing issues raised by experts and constituents. Theirs. This meeting follows another exchange held last week by FIFA with a wide range of organizations led by LGBTIQ + and allies from many countries and operating at local, regional and international levels and collected by the Fare network

