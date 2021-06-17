National Simeon Brown says ‘police should warn gangs, not the public’ over Auckland funeral procession | 1 NEWS





National MP Simeon Brown says “police should warn gangs, not the public” of an Auckland funeral scheduled for tomorrow which is likely to see a large gang presence. The National Police spokesman’s comments and corrections come as police earlier today issued a statement saying a funeral procession is expected to include a large number of patched gang members traveling to Auckland tomorrow. NZ Herald reports that the funeral is forMayor of Hunter Taranaki Fuimaono, who died in police custody at the weekend. Police warned the public about the funeral procession, following dangerous driving incidents at similar events. “We are aware of previous incidents involving gang processions where dangerous driving behavior has been displayed by some of the riders, which has sometimes put those involved and the wider community at risk,” said Inspector Jacqui Whittaker. Police say they will “actively monitor the event to ensure the procession is conducted in a safe manner for all road users”. Brown, who has been a clear critic of police response to gangs in recent months, was not impressed with the police response. Mongrel Mob member pleads guilty to threatening to kill National MP Simeon Brown It is clear that there is a recurring problem here where gangs feel entitled to endanger and harass others. While everyone has a right to grieve over the loss of their loved ones, no one has the right to do so in a way that violates the law and endangers public safety, Brown said in a statement. He also had a message for Police Minister Poto Williams on the issue, saying there should be more police on the streets. Police officers want to do their job. They do not want to sit in their cars while the laws are broken by gang members patched in front of them. National understands that gangs can smell weakness and we know that being tough on gangs is vital. Unfortunately, this Government sees gang members as vulnerable and confronting them as unkind. Poto Williams has previously slammed the accusation in Parliament last month, telling Brown that the Government is tough on gangs. “The government is committed to combating the damage caused by organized crime,” Williams said. “Already as part of the operation Tauwhiro police have seized 350 firearms, $ 2.46 million in cash, 8.6 kilograms of meth; arrested 378 people; and carried out 291 search warrants.” Brown is not the only MP unhappy with the police response to the funeral, with ACT justice spokeswoman Nicole McKee declaring today: New Zealand must be able to continue their daily lives without fear and intimidation from gang members . Police said “We are aware of previous incidents involving gang processions, where dangerous driving behavior has been displayed by some of the riders, which has put those involved and the wider community at risk.” Why on earth are law-abiding members of the public being told to stay away? What about arresting gang members as soon as they break the law. “

