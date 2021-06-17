Armenia, in post-war advantage, holds the vote to end the crisis, Europe News & Top Stories

YEREVAN (AFP) – Armenians vote Sunday (June 20th) in snap parliamentary elections called by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to end a political crisis sparked by his country’s humiliating military defeat to Azerbaijan last year.

Mr. Pashinyan, a former newspaper editor, came to power in 2018, leading peaceful protests against the corrupt elites that decided after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

But many Armenians are now disappointed by his failure to carry out reforms and his handling of the six-week conflict with Azerbaijan that claimed some 6,000 lives last year.

Mr Pashinyan, 46, has challenged calls to resign since ending the fight for control of the breakaway region of Nago-Karabakh in November by signing an unpopular deal giving Azerbaijan a share of Armenian-held land. .

He has backed his hopes in voting to quell the protests and renew his mandate.

But a poisonous campaign has been marred by aggressive rhetoric and there are fears the election could further polarize the country.

In the capital, Yerevan, filled with campaign signs, Armenians expressed conflicting views about their prime minister.

“This capitulator and traitor must go,” said Mr Gegham Hayrapetyan, 52.

“We need a fresh face, a new politician who will address our grievances.”

Ms. Sirush Sirunyan, 69, however, blamed Mr. Pashinyan’s predecessors for the crisis in the impoverished South Caucasus country of three million people.

“Nicole is our hero and savior,” she told AFP.

“The former authorities are responsible for everything. They have been plundering the country for decades.”

The hammer campaign

Polls show Mr Pashinyan’s Civil Contract Party colluding with former President Robert Kocharyan’s election bloc.

Both politicians are planning to hold numerous rallies after the election.

Mr Pashinyan in recent weeks has stepped up his rhetoric and given a hammer to recent campaign rallies as he urges voters to give him a “steel mandate” to suppress critics.

“This is a hammer that belongs to the people and on June 20 it will fall on your empty heads,” he declared recently, addressing opponents.

He says he expects his party to win 60 per cent of the vote, a rating some pollsters call “fantastic”.

Mr Pashinyan’s enemy and predecessor, Mr Serge Sarkisyan, whose bloc is also expected to win seats in Parliament, urged supporters to oppose Mr Pashinyan’s hammer with a “hat”.

The hot rhetoric of the campaign has sparked warnings from Armenia’s ombudsman and raised fears of post-voting unrest if candidates claim irregularities.

“The possibility of street clashes is quite high after the elections that were preceded by such an aggressive campaign,” said political analyst Vigen Hakobyan.

A record four electoral blocs and 22 parties are running in the election and most have campaigned on a pro-Russian platform.

Russia, a longtime ally, helped mediate a ceasefire agreement with Azerbaijan, and its peacekeepers are stationed in Nago-Karabakh.

Only a handful of parties are expected to win seats in Parliament.

Rivali i z. Later, Kocharyan, who led Armenia between 1998 and 2008 and counts Russian leader Vladimir Putin among his friends, claims to have handled the economy better than the current leadership.

“Armenia has been left without a leader,” he told Mr. Kocharyan one last rally of the campaign.

A poll last week showed Mr Kocharyan’s bloc leading with 24.1 per cent, followed by Mr Pashinyan’s party with 23.8 per cent and Mr Sargsyan’s bloc with 7.4 per cent.

Mr. Aram Navasardyan who leads the poll that conducted the poll, Professional Marketing Group (MPG), predicted that no one would get more than 30 percent of the vote.

“Emotions are in the fever,” said Mr. Navasardyan for AFP, adding that the gap between Mr. Kocharyan and Mr. Pashinyan may expand further.

Some 2.6 million people are eligible to vote in 2,008 constituencies to elect a minimum of 101 members of Parliament for a five-year term under a proportional electoral system.

A party must garner at least 54 percent of the seats in the legislature to form a government, and analysts do not rule out a second round of polls.

The elections will be monitored by observers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).