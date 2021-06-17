Decomposes Tembisa: Coverage of state mammoths

Pretoria – Decuplets mother Gosiame Sithole was born at Steve Biko Academic Hospital on Monday last week, but the whereabouts and condition of her babies remain a mystery. An investigation by the Independent Media, aided by a private investigator, has revealed that the woman who made international titles when she gave birth to 10 children was admitted to the government-owned hospital in Pretoria earlier that day and gave birth to her babies. It is unclear what happened to the babies and what their health condition is.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Independent Media, which launched a private investigation into the birth of the pieces after denials by government officials, said the story was not fake news, but a cover-up of mammoths. Pretoria News reported the birth of the fragments on Monday last week. Various government officials immediately denied the story, saying the state had no record of such births. They included Phuma Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Government Communication and Information Systems (GCIS); Gauteng government spokesman Thabo Masebe; Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi; and Steve Biko Hospital chief executive Dr. Mathabo Mathebula. However, sources told Pretoria News that the denials were part of a campaign to cover up medical malpractice involving senior politicians and public servants including Prime Minister David Makhura, Mokgethi and Mathebula. They compared him to the Esidimeni Life scandal.

While senior politicians and government officials claimed the story was a hoax, an investigation by Independent Media has revealed the following: On Monday, June 7, Ms. Sithole was admitted to Steve Biko Academic Hospital. She arrived at the hospital shortly after 3 p.m. She was seen in the hospital maternity ward. She gave birth to 10 babies seven boys and three girls. The doctors, who had been expecting eight babies, were surprised by the birth of 10 children.

Sithole gave birth to five babies by natural birth and had to undergo a cesarean section to give birth to five others. The hospital did not have sufficient functional incubators at the time of Sithole’s birth. The nurses told Sithole that the babies had been sent to the intensive care unit (ICU). A nurse told Sithole on Tuesday that she had complications with her babies. Sithole, who was dizzy and still weak, could not fully comprehend the information. She later moved to the maternity (or housing) sector of the hospital where the parents of the deceased children are recovering. When she regained her composure, she went to the ICU and asked to see her children.

However, she was denied entry and threatened with arrest and referral to a psychiatric hospital. On Saturday, a staff member called her sister and told her to call Sithole. The sister organized an Uber that took Sithole to her place in Rabie Ridge, Midrand.

The hospital did not have or had not set out a clear operational plan for Sithole’s birth. Doctors who helped Sithole give birth have gone to the ground and have been inaccessible since Tuesday. Nurses and doctors were forced to sign non-disclosure agreements that prevented them from disclosing information about the birth of Sithole and the babies. Steve Biko’s staff has repeatedly called Sithole since Saturday begging him to return to the hospital as part of a plot to shut him down and paint him as a mental case.

Sources from Steve Biko confirmed that there was a baby in the ICU named Sithole and that the mother had been in the lodge section at Steve Biko, which is only for mothers who have given birth. Sithole confirmed in an interview this week that she was indeed born to Steve Biko. Approaching for comment Wednesday night, Mokgethi said she was at church but would look at the questions sent and answer them.

Dear lady. Please contact the Gauteng Department of Health, Gauteng Department of Social Development and SAPS, Mathebula said in a text message. On Wednesday evening, the Independent Media released the findings of its investigation into the issue of dismantling. Insisting that the denial of governments was a cover-up for mammoths, the media organization demanded that the government come to terms with Sitholes’ babies and their state of health.

We can confirm that Ms. Sithole was transferred to the Lodges section on Thursday. She was not supplied with food except bread and tea in the morning. She was not given any medical or psychological help. This information is corroborated by several independent sources, including staff at Steve Biko Academic Hospital. Independent Media will submit all such evidence and our data to law enforcement officials if required to do so. In view of our findings, Independent Media calls for an urgent investigation into the actions and statements of Steve Biko Academic Hospital chief executive Dr. Mathebula; Gauteng provincial government and Gauteng Health MEC, Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, regarding the birth of decuplets. We would like answers from Dr. Mathebula, Gauteng Prime Minister Mr. David Makhura and Mrs. Mokgethi, said Independent Media.