BJP Central Leaders Arrive in Agartala to Meet MLA Rebels amid Speculation of Their TMC Membership





Agaratala: Amid speculation about party leaders leaving Bharatiya Janata Party to join Congress Trinamool, a team of BJP central leaders led by its national secretary general BL Santosh, arrived in Agartala on Wednesday on a two-day trip -day to hold organizational meetings with the leadership of the party state. According to an Indian Express report, BJP leaders are holding discussions with ‘rebel’ MLAs and resolving the impending crisis within the party ranks within the State. Read also – 7 BJP Tripla MLA arrives in Delhi to meet key party leadership demanding removal of BM Biplab debate On the team are BJP organizational secretary for Assam and Tripura Phanindranath Sharma, northeastern secretary general (organization) Ajay Jamwal and state observer Vinod Sonkar. During the day, they met with BJP chief of state Manik Saha and party presidents of all districts. The team will also meet with Biplab Prime Minister Kumar Deb, his cabinet colleagues and two MPs from the state, Pratima Bhowmick and Rebati Tripura. However, BJP claimed that the leaders were in Tripura only for routine meetings. “The meetings are aimed at strengthening the party organization. These are all routine meetings. The party wants leaders to be more active during the pandemic and to address the people, “said BJP spokesman Nabendu Bhattacharya. The central leaders will also meet with all party MLAs and leaders of the Tripura Local Popular Popular Front (IPFT) partner alliance. Regarding the possibility that the Trinamool Congress may reappear in the state, Bhattacharya said the people of Tripura have rejected them in the past. “The people of Tripura are democratically aware and aware. They have seen regional parties from abroad come to Tripura before polls as migratory birds. “Moreover, people are watching the violence after the poll released by the Trinamool Congress in Bengal,” he said. Meanwhile, Congress Trinamool (TMC), which recently re-induced Mukul Roy into its party ranks, is now watching Tripura. In particular, Roy had been instrumental in bringing six Tripura MLAs from Congress to TMC in 2016, after Congress allied itself with the Left in West Bengal. (With the contributions of the Agency)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos