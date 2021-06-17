International
Twitter India head asked by Delhi Police on May 31 on ‘Congress toolkit’: Report | Latest India News
Meanwhile, Twitter has lost its ‘mediator’ status in India, meaning the platform can be held directly accountable under Indian law for posts posted on the social media network.
Twitter India leader Manish Maheshwari was questioned by Delhi Police on May 31 in connection with an alleged “Congress package” against the central government, the ANI news agency reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Although no details of the interrogation were given, the development comes as the latest in a series of allegations the central government has filed against Twitter India for compliance with the country’s information technology laws.
Twitter had previously labeled several posts in an alleged “package” of Congress against the central government as “manipulated media”, to which the Union’s electronics and information technology ministry objected. Delhi Police had previously sent a notification to Twitter India, demanding an explanation from the microblogging platform to explain the reasoning and share all the information on how it described the toolkit as manipulated media. Police officers also visited Twitter India offices in Lado Sarai, Delhi and Gurgaon on May 24 with the announcement.
The central government has reasoned that since the case is still awaiting investigation before a law enforcement agency, Twitter should remove the label “manipulated media”.
Meanwhile, Twitter has lost its ‘mediator’ status in India, meaning the platform can be held directly accountable under Indian law for posts posted on the social media network. Since the central government has taken over its ‘mediator’ status, Twitter is no longer considered simply a platform that expects content from various users, but will now be held directly responsible as a publisher for the posts on its platform and will be responsible for sentencing on “illegal content” under any law, including the IT Act, as well as domestic criminal law. He will no longer be protected from criminal action under Article 79 of the IT Act, which removes social media firms from liability for third-party content.
(With data from ANI)
