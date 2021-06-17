Homeless shelter: The plight of Rohingya children across Asia – Myanmar

STANDARD, STATELESS, IP, SUBMITTED: NEW REPORT REVEALS 700,000 F ROMIJ ROHINGYA T DENIED FUNDAMENTAL RIGHTS NRO ASIA

Save the Children finds that some of the most persecuted children in the world are denied security, citizenship and education in five countries across Asia.

More than 700,000 Rohingya children across Asia face severe discrimination and denial of their most basic rights, Save the Children said today.

New Rohingya children across Myanmar, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia are barred from having quality education and legal protection, which could expose them, according to a new report marking World Refugee Day. those against abuse, child labor, child marriage, trafficking and prohibition.

Of the at least 700,000 Rohingya children in Asia, most live outside their country of birth, Myanmar. Most are now in Bangladesh, where nearly half a million children live in refugee camps. But large numbers of Rohingya have also taken refuge in other neighboring Asian countries.

Malaysia is hosting more than 100,000 Rohingya refugees – about a quarter of whom are estimated to be children. Thailand (3,000-15,000) and Indonesia (several hundred) expect the smallest Rohingya population of five countries, without accurate estimates of the number of children. About 234,000 Rohingya children remain in Rakhine State in Myanmar, of whom about 69,000 are locked up in scandalous camps. All are subject to severe restrictions on their movement.

The Rohingya community in Myanmar has experienced decades of state-sponsored persecution and violence. According to the Save the Children report, neighboring countries often fail to act as safe havens as Rohingya refugees continue to be demonized, discriminated against and treated as criminals – locked up in immigration detention centers or left to die in stranded boats at sea. for months on end.

Rohingya girls and boys living outside Myanmar told Save the Children that they are afraid to leave their homes if they are arrested and deported as ‘illegal immigrants’.

At just 15 years old, Abul *, now 16, left his family in Myanmar and fled to Malaysia, where he lived for about 18 months. He said:

“[In Myanmar]* Me and my family were persecuted from all sides. I was not allowed to work and I was discriminated against there. People were harassing us and my mother and sister were beaten when I was young. Since we are Rohingya, we were discriminated against and were not allowed to go out in the evening. If we went out in the evening, the police would beat us or arrest us. Sometimes, they would take Rohingya youths to the police station and torture them. *

“Once I got here, the blockage started and it became difficult to survive. I thought I could find a job to support my mom and sisters, but really, it’s hard to find a job [without papers]. Ever since I arrived, I have been afraid of being arrested. I can not get out [with my friends] when they call me to play because I have no documents here. I am afraid of the police and arrest. ”

Hamid, 15, left Bangladesh with his father in March last year for Malaysia. They were at sea for seven months before the ship landed in Aceh, Indonesia. Shortly before they came ashore, Hamid’s father died, leaving him – 14 years old at the time – with no one to care for him. He later embarked on a perilous boat trip to join his relatives in Malaysia. He said:

* “When my father died in the boat, I felt very sad and cried a lot. Once I arrived in Indonesia, I missed it so much, I cried every day for three months. When all the people from our boat came to Malaysia, I decided to go with them. When we arrived in Malaysian waters, I was arrested by the police. Police stopped me and other Rohingya people. I was worried about my safety … I was afraid I would be imprisoned for a long time. Two weeks later, the police handed us over to the UNHCR [The UN Refugee Agency]”

Myanmar does not recognize Rohingya people as citizens, which complicates their asylum applications abroad and leaves children vulnerable to various forms of abuse in all four countries, Save the Children found, including:

Statelessness and lack of legal status: While Myanmar denies citizenship to the Rohingya population as a whole, none of the other four countries in practice grant citizenship to Rohingya refugee children born on their shores – nor are they officially recognized as refugees. This exposes them to arbitrary beatings, evictions and detentions and means that they are largely unable to access health care and other basic services.

Difficulties in accessing education, either because of clear discriminatory rules that exclude them from school, or because policies that should allow them to go to school are not enforced. In Thailand, for example, all children have the right to basic education regardless of their legal status, but this is easily enforced and Rohingya children continue to slide into the net.

Child Marriage and Early Pregnancy: Financial pressures and cultural attitudes regarding girls’ education mean that Rohingya teenage girls are even less likely to go to school, and more likely to marry early.

Arrest and detention, and confinement in immigration detention centers and refugee camps.

Anti-Rohingya sentiments and discrimination are sometimes circulated online and in the media by state officials, which threaten the safety of children.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made the situation even more challenging for Rohingya refugees, as governments tighten restrictions on movement and close national borders, making migration trips that are already even more dangerous. Authorities in some countries have used the pandemic as a pretext to push refugee boats, arrest and detain undocumented migrants, and impose aid restrictions.

As economies have slowed and employment opportunities have dried up, families have struggled to sustain themselves, leaving Rohingya children at an increased risk of exploitation, child labor and trafficking.

The situation in Myanmar has also become increasingly volatile since the military coup on February 1, after which thousands of people were arrested and hundreds killed, making the prospect of a safe return for hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees living in camps in increasingly remote Bangladesh.

Hassan Noor, Asia Regional Director at Save the Children, said:

“At the magnitude of the atrocities they have faced, the Rohingya children are among the most persecuted in the world – failed by both their countries and those who fled. Unjustly denied citizenship in Myanmar, they face discrimination and exclusion wherever they go. They are denied their most basic rights – the chance to go to school, to feel safe in their homes and to live free from discrimination and prejudice.

“The root causes of this crisis lie in Myanmar, where decades of division and violence must end. But governments in the region also have the power and responsibility to guarantee the rights, security, dignity and humanity of the Rohingya living within their borders, and to ensure that they are able to survive and thrive as a community.

“The need to ensure that the Rohingya are safe, respected and protected is as urgent as ever. This starts with granting citizenship to Myanmar, but also means securing their rights as refugees are respected in other countries, including the right of children to education. Without this, a generation of Rohingya children will not be able to improve their lives or contribute to the places where they live.

* Name changed to protect identity

NOTES TO EDITORS

Save the Children estimates that there are at least 700,000 Rohingya children living in the five countries surveyed in this report: Burma, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. This is based on public information and other reliable sources:

In Myanmar, about 243,000 Rohingya children remain in the state of Rakhine, about 69,000 of whom live in displacement camps according to the United Nations and humanitarian agencies. [Source: Humanitarian Country Team in Myanmar, Myanmar Humanitarian Response Plan 2021 (HCT in Myanmar, 2021 HRP), 27 January 2021, p. 6 and 19, https://reliefweb.int/sites/reliefweb.int/files/resources/mmr_humanitarian_response_plan_2021_final.pdf; CCCM/ SHELTER/ NFI Cluster Analysis Report (CAR) – Central Rakhine and Chin, Myanmar, Jan-March 2021, https://reliefweb.int/sites/reliefweb.int/files/resources/Shelter_NFI_CCCM_Rakhine_Cluster_Analysis_Report_31_March%202021.pdf.]

In Bangladesh, there are 461,266 Rohingya children living in refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar District according to the UN [2021 Joint response plan: Rohingya humanitarian crisis, January-December 2021, May 2021, p. 8, https://reliefweb.int/sites/reliefweb.int/files/resources/2021_jrp_with_annexes.pdf]

In Malaysia, 102,560 Rohingya refugees have been registered, while Rohingya groups estimate that there are several thousand more living unregistered in the country. There are no publicly available data on the number of Rohingya children, but based on NGO estimates and the percentage of children in the total refugee population, Save the Children estimates that at least a quarter (about 25,000) of the Rohingya refugees are children. [Sources: UNHCR, Figures at a glance in Malaysia, https://www.unhcr.org/figures-at-a-glance-in-malaysia.html, accessed 19 May 2021; Save the Children interviews.]

In Thailand, there are no official publicly available figures for the number of Rohingya in the country, however NGOs estimate that there are between 3,000 and 15,000. [Sources: Still Adrift: Failure to Protect Rohingya in Malaysia and Thailand, Refugees International, November 2016, p. 11, https://www.refugeesinternational.org/reports/2016/rohingya. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that up to 21,000 “Myanmar Muslims” – which includes Rohingya – live in northern Thailand. IOM, Promoting Stability, Well-being and Harmony for Myanmar Muslim and Host Communities in Thailand, https://thailand.iom.int/sites/thailand/files/Infosheets/AUP%20project%20summary%20infosheet.pdf, accessed 23 May 2021.]

In Indonesia, the total Rohingya population is estimated at a few hundred, however the numbers fluctuate as newcomers often leave for Malaysia or other countries as soon as they are able. [Source: Save the Children interviews with local NGOs and other actors.]

For more information and interview requests, please contact:

Charlotte Rose; [email protected]

Emily Wight; [email protected]; +44 (0) 7557 015 031

Overtime (BST) [email protected], +44 7831 650 409

or connection to new content from Cox’s Bazar