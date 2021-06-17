North Korea donates $ 300,000 in foreign aid to Myanmar





SEULL, June 17 (UPI) – North Korea, usually an recipient of international humanitarian aid, donated $ 300,000 to a United Nations-led fund to provide aid to Myanmar, data released Thursday showed. The secret state was one of more than a dozen nations that contributed to the Myanmar Humanitarian Response Plan, according to financial follow-up service of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. The fund is seeking $ 276.5 million for Myanmar in areas including health, education and food security as the country battles the ongoing coronavirus pandemic amid the aftermath of a military coup in February. To date, over $ 51.2 million has been raised for the fund, with the United States providing $ 23.8 million as the lead donor. North Korea made its payment on May 24, according to OCHA data, marking the country’s first donation since 2005, when Pyongyang gave $ 150,000 to Asian countries affected by a devastating tsunami, including Indonesia, India, Malaysia and Thailand. Pyongyang has received $ 14.8 million in humanitarian aid so far in 2021, through sources including the World Food Program and the United Nations Children’s Fund, according to OCHA. She received more than $ 40 million last year and almost $ 46 million a year ago. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un addressed the country’s persistent food shortage at a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party on Wednesday, saying the situation is “now tense” because of crops that have been damaged by a series of typhoons last year. After a period of separation, Myanmar and North Korea re-established diplomatic relations in 2007. A United Nations report in 2019 revealed that Pyongyang was “involved in major arms deals or Myanmar-linked arms deals,” including possibly the sale of ballistic missile systems. Myanmar’s military seized power in a coup on February 1, arresting the country’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior government officials. The military, known as Tatmadaw, called for a one-year state of emergency over alleged irregularities in the November parliamentary elections, during which Suu Kyi National Democratic Party won 399 of the 462 seats in parliament. Myanmar’s election commission and independent observers have dismissed military allegations of vote-rigging and election fraud in the 2020 election. A continuing public protest movement against the coup has been met with a brutal coup by the junta, with 865 civilians killed and over 6,000 arrested, according to the latest daily figures by the Relief Society for Political Prisoners.

