



PERTH: Indigenous Australians say a bill to protect cultural heritage in the mining state of Western Australia is flawed and should not be presented to parliament as the state reviews laws that allowed Rio Tinto to destroy a 46,000-year-old rock shelter. Five indigenous groups on Thursday (June 17th) said they had not been properly advised of the Law revisions. proclamation proclamation A local national group said that if the Bill was passed, it would risk further damage to cultural heritage, citing the destruction of two rock shelters in the Juukan Gorge from Rio in May 2020. “If the Bill continues in its current form, there will be absolutely significant damage to Aboriginal heritage and, as the Juukan Gorge has proven, damage to Aboriginal heritage poses a significant financial risk to miners and investors,” said the chairman of the National Title Council. Vendor, Kado Muir. The demolition of the rock shelters at Juukan, which showed evidence of continuous human habitation before the last ice age, led to a leadership overhaul at the world’s largest iron ore mine and a national investigation. Rio’s action was legal and approved by the Minister of State for Aboriginal Affairs. It happened in a decade when applications from developers to influence cultural heritage sites won overwhelming approval in a process that does not allow Aboriginal groups to appeal. proclamation proclamation The Western Australian Department of State for Planning and Heritage did not immediately respond to an email request for comments on the Bill, which is expected to be presented to Parliament this year. The Western Australian Government has not made public the results of the consultation on the Draft Law, undertaken in just five weeks in 2020, said WA Alliance member Yamatji Marlpa Aboriginal Corporation (YMAC). “Members do not believe that sufficient time was allowed at this current stage for Aboriginal people to fully engage in the Draft Law and its impact on their heritage,” she said in a statement. The Kimberly Land Council (KLC) in Northern Australia called on the state government to recognize the right of Aboriginal people to protect their cultural heritage and to protect the Martuwarra Fitzroy River. proclamation They are concerned that state government water distribution plans will threaten culturally important sites and the local ecosystem. WA Alliance members include YMAC, KLC, Local Desert Central Services, Goldfields Local Title Services, and the Southwest Aborigine Land and Council.

