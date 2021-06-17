Britain, facing airline pressure, considers easing restrictions on vaccinated passengers





LONDON (Reuters) – Britain is considering easing travel restrictions on double-vaccinated people, a move that would calm airlines which are threatening legal action against the government with severe travel restrictions abroad. Pressure is building up in the aviation industry, with airlines desperate for restrictions to relax in time for July and the peak season when they make the most of their profits, but Britain is sticking to quarantine requirements that hinder travel. Europe’s largest airline Ryanair is set to submit letters on Thursday to launch legal action against Britain over its travel policy. However, Britain has now shown that a relaxation can be on paper. The countries’ Department of Transportation said Thursday it was considering how vaccines could be used for inbound travel. More than half of adults in the UK have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, placing it well ahead of Europe. Reports in the Daily Telegraph said Britain was looking to follow the European Union movement to allow fully vaccinated tourists to avoid COVID-19 tests and quarantine from July. We have begun work to examine the role of vaccinations in shaping another set of health measures and testing for inbound travel, a government spokesman said on Thursday. Ryanair, along with British Airways and easyJet have repeatedly called on the government to allow vaccinated travelers to avoid quarantine, as well as to ease restrictions in some lower-risk countries. Ryanair chief executive has called the UK travel policy and one such disappointment is one that now wants to sue the government for its obscure system for classifying travel destinations as green, amber or red. Under plans being considered by the government, people who have had two doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be allowed to avoid quarantine on their return from amber list sites, though they will still need to be tested, the Daily Telegraph said. Asked about the report, Treasury Secretary Jesse Norman told Sky News on Thursday that nothing was ruled out when considering how to reopen the trip. We are trying to move carefully and progressively in the right direction so I would not write anything at this point, he said. Britain allowed international travel to resume last month, but almost all major destinations like Spain, France, Italy and the United States were left out of its safe list and as amber countries require 10 days quarantine plus plenty of evidence. The safe green list is expected to be updated on June 24th, and the government said in April it would review its travel policy before the end of June. Reporting by Alistair Smout and Sarah Young in London and Akriti Sharma and Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler, Rosalba OBrien, Guy Faulconbridge and Raissa Kasolowsky

