Hundreds of vaccinated health workers in Indonesia receive COVID-19, dozens in hospital

JAKARTA (Reuters) – More than 350 doctors and medical staff have seized COVID-19 in Indonesia despite being vaccinated with Sinovac and dozens hospitalized, officials said, as concerns grew over the effectiveness of some vaccines against the more infectious variants. .

Healthcare workers wearing PPE (personal protective equipment) get ready to treat patients at the coronavirus emergency hospital (COVID-19) in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 17, 2021. REUTERS / Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Most of the workers were asymptomatic and self-isolated at home, said Badai Ismoyo, head of the health office in Kudus district in central Java, but dozens were in hospital with high fevers and declining oxygen saturation levels.

Kudus, which has about 5,000 healthcare workers, is battling an outbreak believed to be driven by the more transmissible Delta variant which has increased bed occupancy levels above 90%.

Designated as a priority group, health care workers were among the first to be vaccinated when inoculations began in January.

Almost everyone has received the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac, says the Medical Association of Indonesia (IDI).

While the number of Indonesian healthcare workers dying from COVID-19 has dropped significantly from 158 in January to 13 May, according to the LaporCOVID-19 data initiative group, public health experts say hospitalizations in Java are worrying.

The data show that they have the Delta variant (in Kudus) so it is not surprising that the progression infection is higher than before because, as we know, most healthcare workers in Indonesia got Sinovac, and we still do not yet know how effective it is in the real world against the Delta variant, said Dicky Budiman, an epidemiologist at Australia Griffith University.

Spokesmen from the Ministry of Health of Sinovac and Indonesia were not immediately available for comment on the effectiveness of Chinese firms CoronaVac against the latest variants of the virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) approved emergency use of the Sinovacs vaccine this month, saying the results showed it prevented symptomatic disease in 51% of recipients and prevented severe COVID-19 and hospital stay in all those studied.

As Indonesia faced one of Asia’s worst outbreaks, recording more than 1.9 million infections and 53,000 deaths, its doctors and nurses suffered severe damage of 946 deaths.

Many are now experiencing pandemic fatigue and are taking a less vigilant approach to health protocols after being vaccinated, said Lenny Ekawati, of LaporCOVID-19.

That phenomenon happens quite often these days, not only within the community but also healthcare workers, she said. They think because they are vaccinated they are safe.

But as more cases of the highly transmitted Delta variant are identified in the fourth most populous country in the world, the data have begun to tell a different story.

Across Indonesia, at least five doctors and a nurse have died from COVID-19 despite being vaccinated, according to the data initiative group, even though one had received only one first stroke.

In Kudus, an elderly doctor has died, IDI said, though it is understood he had a co-morbidity.

In Jakarta, the capital, radiologist Dr Prijo Sidipratomo told Reuters he knew at least half a dozen doctors who had been hospitalized with COVID-19 last month despite being vaccinated, with one now being treated at an ICU.

It is alarming for us because we can not rely on vaccinations alone, he said, urging people to take precautions.

Weeks after the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, Indonesia has experienced an increase in cases, with the positivity rate exceeding 23% on Wednesdays and daily cases close to 10,000, the highest level since the end of February.

In its latest report, the WHO urged Indonesia to tighten its blockade as increased transmission due to disturbance variants and an increase in bed occupancy levels required urgent action.