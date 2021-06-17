Ethiopia prepares for tense, long overdue elections

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Ethiopia is preparing for national and regional parliamentary elections on Monday, which Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said would be the country’s first free and fair polls in decades of oppressive rule.

But voting was delayed in 110 of the 547 constituencies due to violent conflicts and logistical problems, and some opposition parties are boycotting the election over what they describe as harassment of their members. A candidate is running for office from prison.

Abiy won international accolades and a Nobel Peace Prize for democratic reforms and for ending two decades of hostility with neighboring Eritrea when he was appointed chairman of Ethiopia’s ruling coalition in 2018. Within months of taking office, he ousted opposition parties. without restraint, released tens of thousands of political prisoners and took steps to open one of Africa’s last untapped markets.

He now faces growing international pressure for a war in the northern Tigray region and accusations by rights groups that his government is taking away some new freedoms, which it denies. Abiys spokesman Billene Seyoum declined to comment.

Monday’s election will be the first test of voter support for the Abiys government. Abiy said on Twitter this week the polls will be the nations’ first attempt at free and fair elections.

Previous elections were marred by allegations of vote rigging. In 2015, the ruling coalition and its allies won every parliamentary seat.

About 37 million Ethiopians 109 million people have registered to cast their ballots, though some will have to wait until a second round of voting in September.

No date has been set for voting in Tigray, where the Ethiopian military has been fighting the region’s former ruling party, the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF), since November.

BOYCOTT OF OPPOSITION

The Abiys Prosperity Party remains first in a field of 46 parties vying for parliamentary seats. The opposition is fragmented among smaller parties, mostly based on ethnicity.

Merera Gudina, an ethnic Oromo and leader of the Oromo Federalist Congress, was initially a supporter of Abiys’s reform agenda. But he said his party would boycott the election after regional security forces closed their 203 offices in the Oromiya region last year, leaving only three open.

Merera, a former political prisoner, said thousands have been arrested.

Our hope for free, fair, credible elections (is) shattered.

Gizachew Gebisa, deputy spokesman for the Oromiya regional administration, referred questions to regional police commissioner Ararsa Merdasa, who did not respond.

The leader of another party, Balderas for Genuine Democracy, has been jailed on terrorism charges, which he denies. Judges ruled in May that Eskinder Nega, an ethnic Amhara, could run for parliament while in prison.

Others are more optimistic about next week’s vote.

No one expects this to be 100% perfect. But we believe this country needs a fresh start, said Birhanu Nega, Ethiopia’s Citizens for Social Justice (Ezema) party, trying to overcome ethnic power blocs despite trying to attract support outside of urban centers.

Abiy formed the Prosperity Party in 2019 by merging three of the four ethnically based parties in the ruling coalition, along with the smaller regional parties, into one national party.

The TPLF, which dominated the ruling coalition for nearly three decades before Abiy came to power, refused to join. She accused him of centralizing power at the expense of Ethiopia’s ethnic regions, which he denies.

Elections were originally scheduled for August 2020, but Abiy postponed them citing the COVID-19 pandemic. The TPLF held the election in Tigray anyway, putting it on a collision course with the government.

Fighting in Tigray has killed thousands and displaced more than 2 million. Last week, the United Nations warned of famine conditions in some areas.

Abiy told parliament in March that reports of abuse there, including gang rapes and mass killings, were exaggerated. However, he said the abuses would be investigated and the perpetrators brought to justice.

The attorney general said last month more than 50 soldiers were on trial for raping or killing civilians, but gave no details.

Violence has also flared up in other regions, where ethnic power brokers took the political opening under Abiy to bend their muscles. Hundreds have died in clashes on the border between Oromiya and Amhara, Ethiopia, the two most populous regions.

Asheber Aboneh, a 32-year-old engineer from Oromiya, said he would vote for Abiy anyway because a known devil is better than an unknown angel.