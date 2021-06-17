DATA STORY: India adds less than 100,000 cases for 10th day in a row

India on Thursday announced a net drop of 38,692 in active coronavirus cases to bring its number to 826,740. India’s share of globally active coronavirus cases now stands at 7.10 percent (one in 13). The country is the second most affected by active cases. On Tuesday, it added 67,208 cases to bring the total number of cases to 29,700,313. And, with 2,330 new victims, the death toll from Covid-19 reached 381,903, or 1.29 percent of the total confirmed infections.

With 3,463,961 more doses of Covid-19 vaccine being administered on Wednesday, the total number of vaccine tissues in India so far has reached 265,519,251. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, totaled 28,491,670 – or 95.93 per cent of the total case load – with 103,570 new cured cases reported on Thursday.

With a daily increase of 67,208 in total cases, the number of coronavirus cases in India increased from 29,633,105, on Wednesday to 29,700,313 – an increase of 0.2%. The death toll has reached 381,903, with 2,330 casualties, an all-time peak at the daily peak. Now the second country most affected by active cases, total cases and recovery, and third by death, India has added 517,192 cases in the last 7 days.

India now accounts for 7.10% of all globally active cases (one in every 13 active cases), and 9.86% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 265,519,251 doses of vaccine. This is 904.54 percent of the total case load and 19.06 percent of its population.

Among the Indian states, the top 5 in terms of the number of vaccines administered are Maharashtra (31414828), Uttar Pradesh (29056680), Gujarat (25034964), Rajasthan (24795128) and West Bengal (22349334).

Among the states with more than 10 million inhabitants, the top 5 in the number of vaccines per million population are Kerala (401184), Gujarat (391953), Delhi (389770), Uttarakhand (356535) and J&K (328592).

From here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 12 days.

Counting active cases across India on Thursday saw a net drop of 38,692, compared to 47,946 on Wednesday. States and UT have seen the largest daily net increase in active cases are West Bengal (1106), Manipur (334), Tripura (236), Telangana (42) and Meghalaya (34).

With 103,570 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 95.93% while the fatality rate increased to 1.29%.

The Indian and UT states with the worst fatality rates are currently Punjab (2.66%), Uttarakhand (2.07%) and Maharashtra (1.94%). The rate at 17 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 105,990 – 2,330 deaths and 103,570 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 2.19%.

India’s 5-day moving average of the daily rate of increase of total cases stands at 0.2%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 306 days, and for deaths at 113.3 days.

Overall, the five states with the largest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (13270), Tamil Nadu (10448), Maharashtra (10107), Karnataka (7345) and Andhra Pradesh (6617).

Among the states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with the worst recovery rates currently are Karnataka (93.36%), Tamil Nadu (93.94%), Kerala (95.59%) and Maharashtra (95.70%) ).

India on Wednesday conducted 1,931,249 coronavirus tests to bring the total number of tests performed so far in the country to 385,238,220. The positivity rate of the recorded test was 3.5%.

The five countries with the highest test positive rate (TPR) – the percentage of people tested positive for Covid-19 infection (from cumulative test and case data) are Goa (18.66%), Maharashtra (15.36%) , Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.47%), Kerala (12.84%) and Sikkim (12.44%).

Five countries with the highest TPR of daily numbers for tests and added cases – are Sikkim (13.41%), Goa (11.98%), Kerala (11.79%), Meghalaya (9.8%) and Nagaland (9.7%).

Among the states and UTs with more than 10 million inhabitants, the five that have completed the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1093823), J&K (683800), Kerala (602422), Karnataka (475001) and Uttarakhand ( 461520)

The five states most affected by the total cases are Maharashtra (5934880), Karnataka (2784355), Kerala (2761474), Tamil Nadu (2388746) and Andhra Pradesh (1826751).

Maharashtra, the state most affected overall, has reported 10107 new cases to reach its number at 5934880.

Karnataka, the second most affected state, has reported 7345 cases to reach its number at 2784355.

Kerala, the third state most affected by the total number, has added 13,270 cases to lead to 2761474 cases.

Tamil Nadu has added 10448 cases to reach its number at 2388746.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its number increase by 6617 to 1826751.

Uttar Pradesh has added 251 cases to reach its number at 1703458.

Delhi has added 212 cases to estimate its number at 1431710.