



The number of EU citizens seeking work in the UK has fallen by 36 per cent since Brexit, a new report has found. Job Search by Jobs Indeed found that interest in low-wage roles in hospitality and retail had fallen more, falling 41 percent from 2019 levels. Governments’ new immigration policies, which give priority to skilled workers, make it more difficult for foreign nationals to fulfill such roles, he said. This comes as business groups have warned that the declining number of EU workers will lead to labor shortages. Such fears seem to stem from the hospitality sector, which has struggled in recent months to recruit staff following the easing of the third national blockade. Recommended As a result, Tim Martin, the owner of Wetherspoons who backed a tough Brexit, has called on the government to introduce a reasonable liberal visa scheme to attract foreign nationals to work in the UK. A reasonable liberal immigration system controlled by those we have chosen, as different from the EU system, would be a plus for the economy and the country, he told Daily Telegraph earlier this month. America, Australia and Singapore have benefited from this approach for many decades. Immigration combined with democracy works, he added. The report did indeed also underline that Europeans were now less interested in seeking higher-paid positions in the UK after Brexit. However, research showed that demand from non-Europeans has closed this gap. Jack Kennedy, UK economist at Indeed, said two distinct photos were coming out for British employers wanting to hire foreign staff. Sectors such as technology, science and engineering would not have much difficulty in recruiting workers, but lower wage industries could struggle to fill vacancies. Mr Kennedy said: This means that domestic workers may be required to fill the gaps. However, with many sectors, including hospitality, already trying to recruit all the staff they need, higher wages may be required to attract UK workers to fill those roles. In total, 1.3 million non-British workers have left the country since the end of 2019 after the Brexit twins and the pandemic. Additional reporting by AP

