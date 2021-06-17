Goa to resume tourism activities only after all over 18 have been vaccinated: CM Sawant

CM added that the administration is aiming to achieve this goal by July 31st.

“Until we administer the first dose of the vaccine (nationwide), tourism will not reopen here. Our goal is to meet this goal by July 31. We will consider reopening only after we have achieved that goal,” he said. Sawant.

Earlier, State Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar had also said that tourism should resume only after the entire population of the coastal state has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

“We cannot keep Goa’s tourism industry permanently closed, as it is an important backbone of our state economy,” Ajgaonkar said.

Suggestions of the tourism body

The announcement comes a day after the Goa Travel and Tourism Association was informed by the government that the states’ hospitality sector will only fully open after the positivity rate drops below 5%.

TTAG, however, has insisted that tourism should resume as soon as possible, but with all security protocols in place. Association president Nilesh Shah suggested that only people who have been fully vaccinated should be allowed to enter the state.

The TTAG had previously recommended four different strategies to ensure that travelers entering the country do not spread the virus.

“Travelers should be allowed to enter Goa only with a negative Covid-19 certificate or vaccination certificate,” Shah said.

“If they do not have any of these, then the government should set up testing facilities at borders or at railway stations, bus terminals and airports, where people should be provided with this facility at affordable prices. Testing fees should not be exceeded. 500 “, he added.

The state government can privatize the service, he added.

Former TTAG chairman and president-elect of the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) Ralph De Souza said the tourism industry could start with a cautious note from November onwards.

“The tourism industry is the first to go and the last to resume in the Covid-19 situation,” he said.

He said the tourism industry was paralyzed after the first wave, but it reopened for several months when local tourists started coming before it was hit again by the second wave.

Losses caused

Meanwhile, the Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) is hoping for an early resumption of tourism activities to minimize its losses.

The state-owned special purpose vehicle has operated 13 hotel properties, mainly in the coastal zone, to cater to tourists.

According to GTDC managing director Nikhil Desai, the corporation has had “historic losses” for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are supporting our hopes in the early resumption of the tourism industry, as the last two years have been a wash for us,” he said.

Few corporate-run settlements (hotels) have closed amid the pandemic, while staff have been redeployed to other tasks, the official said.

The corporation is burdened with financial losses, as it has to pay salaries to 400 casual staff, in addition to liabilities such as pensions for former employees, he said.

The exact amount of losses caused in the last fiscal will be determined in the coming months, but the losses are certainly large, the official added.

Covid situation in Goa

The state coronavirus case load increased by 310 to 1,63,358 on Wednesday, while another 428 patients recovered from the infection, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 2,960 after 13 patients underwent infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

