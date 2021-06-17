International
Goa to resume tourism activities only after all over 18 have been vaccinated: CM Sawant
CM added that the administration is aiming to achieve this goal by July 31st.
“Until we administer the first dose of the vaccine (nationwide), tourism will not reopen here. Our goal is to meet this goal by July 31. We will consider reopening only after we have achieved that goal,” he said. Sawant.
Earlier, State Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar had also said that tourism should resume only after the entire population of the coastal state has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
“We cannot keep Goa’s tourism industry permanently closed, as it is an important backbone of our state economy,” Ajgaonkar said.
Suggestions of the tourism body
The announcement comes a day after the Goa Travel and Tourism Association was informed by the government that the states’ hospitality sector will only fully open after the positivity rate drops below 5%.
TTAG, however, has insisted that tourism should resume as soon as possible, but with all security protocols in place. Association president Nilesh Shah suggested that only people who have been fully vaccinated should be allowed to enter the state.
The TTAG had previously recommended four different strategies to ensure that travelers entering the country do not spread the virus.
“Travelers should be allowed to enter Goa only with a negative Covid-19 certificate or vaccination certificate,” Shah said.
“If they do not have any of these, then the government should set up testing facilities at borders or at railway stations, bus terminals and airports, where people should be provided with this facility at affordable prices. Testing fees should not be exceeded. 500 “, he added.
The state government can privatize the service, he added.
Former TTAG chairman and president-elect of the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) Ralph De Souza said the tourism industry could start with a cautious note from November onwards.
“The tourism industry is the first to go and the last to resume in the Covid-19 situation,” he said.
He said the tourism industry was paralyzed after the first wave, but it reopened for several months when local tourists started coming before it was hit again by the second wave.
Losses caused
Meanwhile, the Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) is hoping for an early resumption of tourism activities to minimize its losses.
The state-owned special purpose vehicle has operated 13 hotel properties, mainly in the coastal zone, to cater to tourists.
According to GTDC managing director Nikhil Desai, the corporation has had “historic losses” for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We are supporting our hopes in the early resumption of the tourism industry, as the last two years have been a wash for us,” he said.
Few corporate-run settlements (hotels) have closed amid the pandemic, while staff have been redeployed to other tasks, the official said.
The corporation is burdened with financial losses, as it has to pay salaries to 400 casual staff, in addition to liabilities such as pensions for former employees, he said.
The exact amount of losses caused in the last fiscal will be determined in the coming months, but the losses are certainly large, the official added.
Covid situation in Goa
The state coronavirus case load increased by 310 to 1,63,358 on Wednesday, while another 428 patients recovered from the infection, a health department official said.
The death toll rose to 2,960 after 13 patients underwent infection in the last 24 hours, he said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with the Mint. Download our Application Now !!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]