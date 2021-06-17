Protests against police brutality spread throughout the Tunisian capital Tunisia News





Protesters block roads, burn tires and clash with police in Tunisia’s Ettadhamen and Intilaka neighborhoods.

Protests against police abuse in the Tunisian capital have spread to several other working-class districts more than a week after violence erupted in the Sidi Hassine neighborhood over the death of a man in police custody. Protesters gathered in Ettadhamen and Intilaka among the capital’s poorest districts late Wednesday, blocking roads, burning tires and throwing stones at police as officers pursued demonstrators and fired tear gas. Last week, a video of police stripping and beating a young man posted on social media sparked widespread outrage among the public. A few days later the death of a man in police custody sparked protests in Sidi Hassine, on the outskirts of Tunisia. The man was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking but the family accused police of beating him to death. Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, who is also interim interior minister, has denied the allegations. On Tuesday, hundreds gathered in Sidi Hassine with anti-government slogans and called on officials to stop police abuse and punish those involved. They chanted: Freedom, liberty, the police state is over. Serious violations The United Nations Office for Human Rights in Tunisia said Monday it was concerned about repeated allegations of serious violations by Tunisian police amid violent protests. Forty-three organizations, including the journalists ‘union, the unions, the lawyers’ union and the Human Rights League, called for a massive national protest on Friday to end what they say is police impunity. They said they filed a lawsuit against Prime Minister Mechichi. More than 10 years after the Arab Spring revolutionary protests against poverty, injustice and a police state, Tunisia has made progress towards democracy but its economic problems have worsened, leading to repeated protests. During the latest protests in January, police arrested more than 2,000 people, most of them minors. Human rights organizations said hundreds of them had been subjected to ill-treatment and torture. Human rights activists say police abuses have threatened to undermine the democratic gains made since the overthrow of the oppressive regime of President Zine El Abidine Ben Alis in 2011.







