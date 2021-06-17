Everything you need to know about the spread of vaccines

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced further details of our vaccine range, revealing when New Zealand can expect to receive their vaccine and details of when a new type of vaccine will be added to our arsenal.

Saying that “everyone will have the chance to be vaccinated”, Ardern called on the five million team to do their part in distributing the vaccines, as they have done in the various blockades of Covid 19.

“It has to do with whnau, seeking care for each other and making sure everyone is safe.”

She said the vaccination program began targeting those at high risk, including front-line workers at the border.

Other higher-risk groups, including those age 65 or older, were also being vaccinated.

The country was close to completing 1 million doses of vaccines, she said.

By the end of July the country would enter a new phase of the program when New Zealand receives most of its vaccines.

This would allow the program to be expanded “significantly,” Ardern said.

However, as more vaccines were coming in, they would not arrive all at once.

The bulk should arrive by the end of October, Ardern said.

They would come in weekly deliveries and that meant the vaccine program would be stacked.

Under 35 wait until October

The spread will start by working from the oldest members of the population to the youngest members, with priority given to those over 65 years of age.

“We have reached age groups because it is the simplest process used outside,” Ardern said.

The first age group are people aged 60 and over, starting July 28th.

The next generation will be 55 and up, starting August 11th.

The 35s and older will be out of mid-September, while everyone else will be attending bands from October.

People were generally at greater risk the older they were.

When the vaccine program reached each new stage and age group, those within the age group would receive an invitation, Ardern said.

The online invitation would guide people through the process of how to book their vaccine. There would also be a hotline service for those who did not want to use online services.

People would be required to complete their second stroke within three weeks of their first intake and that was unlike many other parts of the world, Ardern said.

“Everyone will have the opportunity to be vaccinated.”

Those concerned that their details were not updated could visit a government website by the end of July to update their details.

This would ensure that they receive their invitation to a vaccine.

The Ministry of Health was also looking to work with large companies to open vaccine programs. Companies like Fonterra and Mainfreight had already shown they were willing to help.

There would also be cases like in the Chatham Islands where it made sense to vaccinate everyone immediately.

New vaccine and the need for stimulants

Ashley Bloomfield said today that health teams expected to receive doses of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine from August, subject to approval by health authorities and the cabinet.

“[It] had passed many tests, “he said.

Ardern said it was anticipated that, like the flu vaccine each year, the Covid vaccine program would also likely need to be updated.

However, Bloomfield said no country or company had yet developed a second updated vaccine for Covid.

But booster vaccines were expected.

Mass vaccines

Ardern said massive vaccine events and large workplaces will also be used to reach the Mori and Pacific communities earlier, along with certain rural and isolated communities.

In the past, vaccines could not be stored for that long and so vaccinators relied on walking at the end of each day to use the remaining vaccines.

However, approval was given to store the vaccines longer in such circumstances and walks were no longer so much needed or encouraged.

The emphasis was on people who booked ahead for vaccines, Bloomfield said.

Ardern said authorities had planned mass vaccine events, but she was reluctant to reveal where and when they could occur.

Authorities would start by testing the direction of events, which could vaccinate thousands of people in one day.

Opening our borders

Ardern said New Zealand was watching closely how other countries opened up to travel as their vaccination programs reached different stages.

New Zealand epidemiologists were also studying and modeling the issue, she said.

Ardern said having as many people vaccinated was the most important point. This would give the country the greatest freedom possible.

“If we have as many vaccinated people as possible, this reduces the risk and gives us an opportunity to change things at our border,” she said.

Experts were currently discussing when the borders could be opened.

While other countries were writing their rule books now on how to do it, New Zealand still had to write its own rule book because of its early Covid elimination strategy.

Ardern said a large number of countries, especially within the European Union, were only opening up to travelers who had been vaccinated.

The case of Stewart Island

A person on Stewart Island is believed to have returned a poor Covid-19 positive result.

Ashley Bloomfield confirmed today that the person was a child and the matter was a false suspicion.

The Ministry of Health said a person with an “unspecified test result” for Covid on Stewart Island was under investigation to determine if they are a case or not.

A subsequent repeated test was negative.

Serology test results were expected later today to help provide more information.

“While the investigation is ongoing, as a precaution, a local childcare center is being closed for the rest of the week,” the ministry said.

“Public health staff has so far been unable to identify any possible source of infection and given the relative isolation of the community, health authorities currently believe it is very likely that the person is not an issue.

“Given the isolated nature of the community, DHB is deploying additional field staff on Stewart Island today to provide testing, primarily for those in the symptomatic community and anyone connected to the child care center.”

Any local seeking testing is expected to be able to take shelter. Results from additional tests are expected today.

Two new cases in MIQ

Meanwhile, there are two new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation reported today, but none in the community.

The average seven-day rolling of newly discovered cases at the border is two.

As of January 1, there have been 76 historical cases, out of a total of 541 cases.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2357.

Middlemore Hospital Cases

The Department of Health has also provided an update for the two people admitted to Middlemore Hospital with Covid-19.

Both have now been discharged and sent back to the Auckland quarantine facility.

The travel bubble pause was extended

Earlier today, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins also confirmed that the pause for quarantine trips with the Australian state of Victoria has been extended for another five days.

With the risk of Covid-19 blasting reduced in Melbourne’s largest, public health officials considered it “impossible to have further community transmission in the state”.

The break was in place until 11.59pm today, but Hipkins said a short extension until 11.59pm was “in line with our prior approach”.

Anyone who is qualified can continue to turn to “green flights”, which means they will not be required to isolate themselves when they arrive home. However, they must provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 test taken within three days of launch. A PCR test is required.

All passengers traveling on a green return flight must also complete the Nau Mai R contact information and complete the health statement to confirm that they have not visited a place of interest.

Travelers who are not covered by restrictions in Victoria and who have not visited a place of interest in the allotted time can still travel to quarantine without other states and will not require a pre-departure test.

All travelers to New Zealand are encouraged online and at airports to download and use the NZ COVID-19 Tracer app, stay determined if they are ill and wear a mask on all flights and public transport.