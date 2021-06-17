China wins in the US in the competition rankings while Taiwan joins the top 10

SINGAPORE – China ranked US in the latest IMD global competition rankings, while Taiwan topped the top 10 for the first time.

On the other hand, Singapore came out well from the first place and the other center of Asian finance Hong Kong also fell, the Swiss business school revealed on Thursday.

The annual assessment of the world’s major economies puts European countries at the top, while Asia largely lags behind Western counterparts. Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands took the top four places, while Singapore was ranked fifth, down from No. 1 last year.

But China had the most significant rise among East Asian economies, climbing four places to 16th – staying close to the US, which remained in 10th place, unchanged from last year.

“In 2020, all economies faced two challenges: the pandemic and the ensuing economic crisis,” Nikkei Asia told Jose Caballero, senior economist at the IMD World Competition Center.

“China managed to address both challenges … in a more effective way,” he said. “It controlled the spread of COVID-19 and used supportive fiscal and monetary policies, while providing liquidity to support and boost further economic activity, even during the height of the pandemic.”

Hong Kong ranked seventh, down from fifth, while Taiwan rose three places to eighth – ending Asia’s representation in the top 10. IMD said Taiwan made “progress across all factors of competition, improving greater in economic performance “and a” strong “employment growth”.

This edition of the IMD World Competitiveness Survey examined 64 economies, using national statistics and a survey of executives to assess how well they promote prosperity. IMD indices measure the efficiency of government and business, as well as infrastructure development.

Since its debut in 1989, the IMD ranking has become one of the most watched measures of international competition.

IMD said changes in the 2021 rankings from last year could indicate which economies were best prepared for a global crisis. He noted that overall, investments in innovation, digitalization and welfare benefits – and leadership resulting in social cohesion – have helped economies cope with the pandemic and stay competitive.

Singapore has performed well in terms of protecting public health, with the exception of serious coronavirus outbreaks in migrant worker dormitories. It has recorded only 34 deaths from COVID-19. However, IMD noted that the pandemic has hit the trade and travel-dependent city state, which has faced job losses and lack of productivity.

Like the others who fell in the rankings, Singapore suffered an economic slowdown and an increase in the budget deficit and public debt, IMD said.

As for Hong Kong, the Chinese-ruled city was ranked second by 2019. But it fell on the list last year, amid fears of tightening Beijing control and an economic downturn. IMD said Hong Kong’s decline this year was mainly due to declining international investment and prices, as well as a sharp deterioration in employment conditions.

However, these models do not mean that the two Asian financial centers are “fading”, Caballero stressed. “Despite the fluctuation this year, [Singapore and Hong Kong] remain in the top 10 of our ranking “.

Taiwan’s strong performance comes as its economy grows in the back of its chip sector, driven by rapid global demand for electronics. The survey of IMD executives found high praise for the island’s economic “dynamism”, skilled workforce, “open and positive attitudes” and quality corporate governance. Taiwan went through most of the pandemic virtually unharmed until a serious outbreak in May.

Interpreting European control in the first places, Caballero said: “Although Western economies were not as successful in tackling the pandemic during its early stages as some of their Asian counterparts, they were able to support their economic activity. with appropriate policies and liquidity assurance “

In Switzerland, he said, such supportive policies contributed to maintaining strong employment levels, workforce motivation and productivity. “These policies, in short, contributed greatly to high levels of international trade and investment, and a strong overall economic performance.”

Elsewhere in Asia, the Philippines suffered the steepest decline of any economy in the region, slipping seven countries to 52nd. This was “driven by a deterioration in several indicators” including the labor market, public finances and private sector productivity, IMD said, noting a doubling of the unemployment rate to more than 10%.

Some other Southeast Asian economies made modest gains. Malaysia rose by two points to 25th place, thanks in part to “improvements in the business efficiency of its private sector”. Thailand climbed one scale, to 28, due to improvements in certain labor market indicators, business legislation and scientific infrastructure. Indonesia jumped three places, to 37th, also attributed to legislative changes and higher trust among executives.

Meanwhile, although IMD results underline China’s rise, a separate report this week highlighted the risk posed by weak domestic demand for the country.

“The recovery of household consumption remains fragile,” wrote Tommy Wu, an economist at Oxford Economics. “The recent COVID outbreak in Guangdong is also aggravating [the] short-term consumption forecast, “Wu added, noting the set of cases that prompted new restrictions.

“We think that prolonged internal weakness could create a political dilemma, through which a more pro-growth macro policy would be needed, which could increase financial risks and leverage rather than contain them.” he wrote.