Israel’s new government ready to investigate the festival’s deadly stampede





JERUSALEM, June 17 (Reuters) – Israel’s defense minister proposed on Thursday that the country’s newly installed government launch a formal investigation into a breach at a Jewish religious festival that killed 45 people in April. Tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of the 2nd-century sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai in Galilee on April 30 for Lag B’Omer’s annual feast which includes all-night prayer, mystical songs and dancing. During the ceremony part of the crowd rose into a narrow tunnel and 45 celebrants, including children, were suffocated or trampled, shaking the nation and the families of the victims who had come from overseas. More than 150 people were injured in the crackdown. Benjamin Netanyahu, who was prime minister at the time, had promised a full investigation, but his cabinet, which included ultra-Orthodox ministers, never took formal action, and major animosities between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas erupted. than two weeks later. “It’s a moral debt to families, and no less, an important step aimed at preventing such tragic events in the future,” said Defense Secretary Benny Gantz. The Israeli army tried to help rescue efforts after the strike. Some Israelis have asked if the former government and police were reluctant to limit the number of people in the country because of pressure from ultra-Orthodox religious leaders and influential politicians. Gantz said the move to open an investigation had the backing of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and other senior cabinet members. He will be discussed by the new government on Sunday. Bennett is himself a religious observer, but his broad coalition – sworn in earlier this week – does not include any ultra-Orthodox parties. Police are already conducting an investigation and the overseer of the Israeli government, who years ago considered the Meron country dangerous, has announced its investigation, although it can not file criminal charges. Recommendations from a state commission of inquiry, as proposed by Gantz, would carry “heavy weight” and could not be ignored. The panel, he said, would have “broad powers giving it the opportunity to get a broad and credible picture of the facts and events that led to the tragedy, in all its aspects, to identify failures and to recommend lessons learned.” for the future”. Edited by Gareth Jones Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

