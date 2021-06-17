Former Ivory Coast president Gbagbo flies home after decade in exile





BRUSSELS, June 17 (Reuters) – Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo boarded a flight to Brussels on Thursday to return home for the first time since he was ousted in 2011 and flown to The Hague on charges. of war crimes for which he was later innocent. There was a heavy police presence around the Ivory Coast commercial capital Abidjan to remove any violence, though the government of President Alassane Ouattara and Gbagbo supporters say they hope his return will help reconcile the country. In Abidjan’s Yopougon district, considered Gbangbo’s political stronghold, hundreds took to the streets to demonstrate in support of his arrival. Police fired tear gas at other neighborhoods to disperse similar crowds. One group chanted “Gbagbo is coming, we will install it”, while others shouted “Respect Gbagbo power” from the mini-vans heading towards the airport. “It’s a great day for me to go and welcome Gbagbo,” said Liliane Kokora, who wore a T-shirt with Gbagbo’s face printed on it. “He is finally arriving at his place to give us hope.” Gbagbo, who came to office in 2000, was arrested after a brief civil war fueled by his refusal to concede defeat to Ouattara in the 2010 election. More than 3,000 people were killed in the conflict, which was largely fought along ethnic and regional lines. He was acquitted in 2019 of war crimes and crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court for his role in the violence. The Ivory Coast, the world’s best producer of cocoa, has experienced rapid economic growth over the past decade, but continues to experience occasional periods of political and ethnic violence. At least 85 people died in the turmoil surrounding the hotly debated presidential election in October 2020, in which Ouattara won a third term. Gbagbo’s return comes after lengthy negotiations between his camp and the government, which delayed his issuance of a passport until the 2020 elections. After Gbagbo announced the date of his return, the government initially complained that he had not been consulted but later said he would be welcomed back in the interest of national reconciliation. Gbagbo 76, has said little about what political role he could play during his return. He maintains strong support among his base of supporters, especially in the south and west of the country. He also faces an unpaid 20-year prison sentence handed down in November 2019 on charges that he misappropriated funds from the regional central bank. Ouattara said in April that Gbagbo was free to return, but the government has not said whether he has been pardoned. At Brussels airport, a small group of Gbango supporters from Paris to wait for him to leave. Some wore T-shirts bearing his figure, including one with the text “Gbagbo the Inevitable” read. “Why would an individual seek to return to his country? Because it is his country. Wheresht is his place,” said Habiba Toure, one of Gbagbo’s lawyers, before entering the terminal. Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly, Additional reporting by Ange Aboa, Writing by Aaron Ross and Cooper Inveen, Editing by William Maclean Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

