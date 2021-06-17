



Millions of people in the world’s poorest countries are at risk of neglected tropical diseases with tens of thousands likely to die as a result of the multi-billion pound government aid budget cut, the World Health Organization has warned. In a harsh intervention, the UN body criticized the withdrawal of critical funds to prevent diseases which kill, blind, disfigure and mutilate, causing considerable and largely untold suffering to millions of people worldwide. This comes amid strong pressure on the Boris Johnsons government over its decision to cut overseas aid spending from 0.7 per cent of gross national income to about $ 4 billion and criticism from dozens of Conservative MPs. Former Conservative cabinet minister Andrew Mitchell, who has led a rebellion, has previously suggested far more than 100,000 avoidable deaths will occur as a result of these horrific cuts. The government has so far refused to give MPs a vote in the Commons for the cut, which ministers insist is a temporary measure during the economic turmoil created by the Covid-19 pandemic, but have refused to say when the budget will to return. Recommended < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Weather in the UK: The latest Met Office forecast < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> More than a quarter of schools in the UK are in areas above the limits of global pollution, the charity reveals < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> The top US diplomat says China should cooperate with the investigation into the origin of the Covids In one written submission to Commons International Development The committee, which is investigating the impact of the cuts, the WHO said many neglected UK-backed tropical disease interventions involved large-scale drug distribution. The organization said hundreds of millions of medical pills used to treat the disease would be destroyed due to the cut, with the UK previously providing critical funding for 19 countries under the Accelerated Sustainable Control and Elimination of Neglected Tropical Disease (ASCEND) . The WHO submission said: Withdrawal of funds in the UK makes it possible for a nationally estimated inventory of 276,802,004 tablets donated by British and international pharmaceutical companies to expire and should be burned, rather than distributed recipients willing to prevent and eliminate the disease, they said. There is no clear alternative source of funding to fill the funding gaps that will be left out of ASCEND exit. Citing the program’s achievements, the WHO said it had supported interventions to prevent the transmission of river blindness to 104 million people and efforts to aim at permanently stopping the transmission of the Guinea worm. He added: Finding the case and treating individuals with visceral leishmaniasis, an infectious disease acquired through the bite of infected sand butterflies that is fatal without timely diagnosis and specific treatments; as a result of aid cuts, 20,000-30,000 individuals are likely to die, with uncertainty in that estimate regarding the expected recent increase in disease incidence due to Covid-19-related program delays. The Foreign Office spokesman said: The seismic impact of the pandemic forced the tough decision to temporarily reduce the aid budget and exit some programs, including the program of accelerating sustainable control and eliminating neglected tropical diseases. We will still spend more than $ 10 billion this year to fight poverty, tackle climate change, and improve global health, including $ 1.3 billion for global health. We will focus on the UK position at the forefront of the international response to Covid-19 and will continue to support programs in countries affected by neglected tropical diseases.

