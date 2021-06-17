Denmark will immunize 12-15 year olds against COVID-19 before winter





Students attend a class as schools reopen after blockage due to coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) at Tved School in Svendborg, Funen Island, Denmark February 8, 2021. Ritzau Scanpix / Tim Kildeborg Jensen via REUTERS

COPENHAGEN, June 17 (Reuters) – Denmark will offer COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 12-15 after the adult population was inoculated to boost its overall immunity against the virus before winter, health authorities said on Thursday. Initially, Denmark will only offer the Pfizer-BioNTech (PFE.N) COVID-19 vaccine for 12-15 year olds, as it is the only vaccine approved by the EU drug regulator for use in adolescents, the Danish Health Authority said in a statement. In late May, the EU regulator cleared the Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for use in 12-year-olds and is waiting to announce its decision to use Moderna (MRNA.O). shot in teenage months. Read more “An expansion of the target group to 12-15 year olds is needed to ensure even greater immunity in the population, and thus ensure epidemic control in Denmark,” said the head of the Danish Health Authority, Soren Brostrom. Adolescent vaccination would begin after the last adults were fully vaccinated in mid-September, Brostrom said at a news conference. “We need the immunity of the population, especially before a winter season,” he said. Denmark made waves when it announced in April and May that it would discontinue vaccines developed by AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) in adults over a possible link to a rare but serious form. of blood clotting. The Nordic government has since asked health authorities to review the exclusion of those vaccines after new data on their effects and side effects were reported. Read more Almost half of Denmark’s population has received a first vaccine while more than a quarter have been completely inoculated. Reporting by Nikolai Skydsgaard; Edited by Alison Williams Reuters Breakingviews is the world’s leading source of financial statement setting the agenda. As a Reuters brand for financial commentary, we break down the stories of big business and economics as they explode around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides real-time expert analysis. Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @ Breakingviews and in www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.







