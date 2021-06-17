International
3 worthless fiscal incentives, money transfer to Jhan Dhan account, CII suggests measures to boost Indian economy
President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said on Thursday that the country would seek a fiscal stimulus at least $ 3 billion to boost economic growth amid the Covid pandemic.
CII TV president Narendran also suggested that transferring cash to the household through Jan Dhan’s accounts and setting up a ‘Car Vaccine Czar’ for rapid vaccination coverage are the other two essential things required as the Indian economy recovers. .
He said appropriate fiscal measures to alleviate the stress of people affected by the second wave of Covid-19 are the need of the hour.
The CII president said the Indian economy is a consumption-driven economy and the pandemic has affected consumer demand. Therefore, Indian Industry has suggested money transfers to deal with this demand shock.
“Fiscal stimulus i $ 3 billion required … There is room to administer additional fiscal stimulus by $ 3 billion, “he said, adding that the RBI needs to expand its balance sheet to accommodate increased stimulus so that borrowing costs remain contained.
Furthermore, MNREGA extended allocations from the budgeted amount; short-term and concentrated GST cuts to increase demand; Time-limited tax concession / interest subsidy / stamp obligation for home buyers; LTC cash coupon scheme like last year; and the extension of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana until March 31, 2022 are other measures that Narendran suggested for the revival of the Indian economy.
Narendran also demanded the provision of timely payments to companies, including MSMEs; accelerating public works programs to ensure NIP implementation; ECLGS (Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme) for walking arrives at 5 billion crust, reduction of excise duty on fuel and inclusion of ATF (aviation turbine fuel) and other fuel products in the GST (Goods and Services Tax).
Regarding vaccination, he said there should be a minimum of 71.2 average daily lacquer doses from now until December 2021 to cover the entire adult population.
“The Vaccine Tsar (or minister) should be empowered to take action as in the UK in a day-to-day campaign to track domestic vaccine production and import supplies; fair distribution of vaccines between states; track progress in deployment and vaccine administration; and using a control panel, approach and share progress reports every day, “he said.
Further, he said the government should implement the envisaged budget reform agenda, including tackling the problem of bad assets; recapitalize public sector banks to help them prepare for the impact of higher NPAs and meet the need for industry credit as the economy reopens and create a pandemic group to cover the risk of losses due to of any pandemic in the future.
