Abusive conditions in Canada’s immigration ban system: human rights groups

OTTAWA – Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International say Canada arrests thousands of asylum seekers each year in often abusive conditions where people of color appear to be held for longer periods.

The two major human rights organizations documented in a joint report how people in immigration detention, including those fleeing persecution and seeking protection in Canada, are regularly handcuffed, handcuffed, and have little or no contact with the outside world.

Amnesty International Canada’s secretary general says the country’s abusive immigration ban system is in stark contrast to the rich diversity and values ​​of equality and justice that Canada is known for.

Ketty Nivyabandi says there should be no place in Canada for racism, cruelty and human rights violations against people coming to this country seeking security and a better life.

The Canadian Border Services Agency says on its website that individuals can be detained for a number of reasons, including if they have a criminal conviction, if they have no “community connection” or if they may be a danger to the public or security of Canada

He says a national immigration ban framework introduced in 2016, with a five-year $ 138 million investment, created a “better, fairer” system that supports “humane and dignified treatment of individuals while protecting security.” public “.

Nivyabandi says Canada should sign and ratify the United Nations Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture to further prevent violations and open detention facilities for international inspection.

She adds that Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch are calling on the Canadian authorities to end the inhumane treatment of people in the immigration and refugee protection system by gradually ending the immigration ban in Canada.

The 100-page report says people can be detained for months or years for immigration-related reasons. Detainees from colored communities, especially black detainees, appear to be held for longer periods, often in provincial prisons, she says.

The report says Canada closed 8,825 people between the ages of 15 and 83, including 1,932 in provincial prisons between April 2019 and March 2020.

During the same period, 136 children were remanded in custody to avoid being separated from their detained parents, including 73 children under the age of six.

Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International found that Canada has held more than 300 immigration detainees for more than a year since 2016.

The report includes 90 interviews with former immigration prisoners and their relatives, mental health experts, academics, lawyers, civil society representatives and government officials.

Researchers from the two organizations also reviewed relevant reports, UN documents and unpublished government documents obtained through 112 requests for access to information.

The report says many asylum seekers are held in provincial prisons with regular prison populations and are often subjected to solitary confinement, and those with psychosocial disabilities or mental health conditions experience discrimination.

Samer Muscati, associate director of disability rights at Human Rights Watch, says Canada is one of the few countries in the global north where people seeking security risk being closed indefinitely.

Muscati says immigration authorities discriminate against people with disabilities by making the conditions of their detention harsher and the conditions of their release more severe than for many other detainees.

Both organizations found that many immigration detainees develop suicidal thoughts as they begin to lose hope of being released and those fleeing traumatic experiences and persecution are particularly affected.

They say many former immigration prisoners continue to live with the effects of the psychosocial disabilities they developed during the months of imprisonment and even years after their release.

The Canadian Border Services Agency remains the only major law enforcement agency in Canada without independent civilian oversight, which has consistently resulted in serious human rights violations in the context of the immigration ban, advocacy groups say.

“Since the launch of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, Canadian authorities have released immigration detainees at an unprecedented rate,” Muscati added.

“Instead of going back to business as usual after the pandemic is brought under control in Canada, the government has a real opportunity to adjust its immigration and refugee protection system to prioritize mental health and human rights.”

——

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on June 17, 2021.

This story was produced with the financial support of Facebook and the Canadian Press News Fellowship.